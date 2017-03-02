State Visit For President Of Cooperative Republic Of Guyana

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

PRESIDENT of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana David Granger, retired Brigadier general, and several of his ministers arrived in the capital today for a three-day state visit.

According to Prime Minister Perry Christie in the House of Assembly yesterday, this is the first state visit since 2003 when then President Thabo Mbeki of South Africa called on the Bahamas.

General Granger, the current chairman of CARICOM, will arrive in New Providence at 12.10pm today by private plane and Mr Christie along with his Cabinet are expected to meet the delegation.

A joint honour guard of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Royal Bahamas Defence Force will be formed to await his inspection once he arrives.

The Guyanese president is then expected to pay a courtesy call on Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling.

Later in the evening, General Granger is expected to meet with his nationals who reside in the Bahamas.

On Friday, a trip to Freeport, Grand Bahama, is scheduled for the Guyanese president and his Cabinet and a state dinner will follow at 7pm at the British Colonial Hilton Hotel once they return to the capital. The Guyanese officials are scheduled to leave the country on March 4. Mr Christie said it is his hope that the country will join him in welcoming the officials to the Bahamas.