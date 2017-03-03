Human Rights Report Highlights 'Intimidation Of Nongovernmental Organisations'

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

IN its latest human rights report, the United States highlighted the Bahamian government's "intimidation of nongovernmental organisations" and efforts by the government and authorities to inhibit "free speech through criminal libel laws" as problems for the Bahamas.

Referencing an incident where Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald discussed the emails and financial information of Save the Bays in Parliament last year, the report says: "Cabinet members sought to intimidate a local environmental group by reading its hacked e-mails and financial information from the floor of Parliament, accusing the group of attempting to overthrow the ruling political party. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights request the government to undertake precautionary measures to protect six members of the environmental group following reported threats against their lives and personal integrity . . . An activist with a reform-oriented organisation (also) claimed police questioned him for his activities. Police reportedly investigated the background of a judge who ruled in favour of a human rights nongovernmental organisation (NGA)."

Regarding the pursuit of people based on criminal libel laws, the report references a case involving an explicit song recorded about Prime Minister Perry Christie and his family, suggesting the pursuit of "suspects" in the case raises questions about the country's commitment to freedom of speech.

The report says: "Although the International Press Institute called on the government to begin reform and elimination of criminal defamation laws, the government increased its use of libel laws during the year. In August the government arrested two men for a rap song that attacked Prime Minister Perry Christie in explicit language, held them for 36 hours before release, and continued to investigate them for criminal libel. One of the detainees was an outspoken activist frequently critical of the Christie administration.

"In September authorities arrested a lawyer on criminal libel charges for 'defamatory statements' intended 'to inure and expose' senior police officials to 'general hatred, contempt, or ridicule'.”

The last example refers to attorney Maria Daxon, who was hauled before the courts on charges of defaming Police Commissioner Ellison Greenslade and Assistant Commissioner of Police Leon Bethel.

Ms Daxon was eventually released on a $100 bail.

In its report, the US also describes in detail some of the problems encountered by juveniles who interact with the justice system.

"Children as young as 10 years old can be charged as an adult or a juvenile before a criminal court," the report says. "When a juvenile is arrested and taken into custody, if authorities are unable to contact a parent or guardian, police call in a social worker as a de facto parent. There was no protection to prevent juveniles from being shackled to, or transported with, adult offenders. The BDOC maintained a juvenile area at the prison facility; however, there was no strict enforcement of the sight/sound separation of juvenile and adult inmates."

The report adds that juveniles face a conflict of interest obstacle, as "the government-assigned social worker tasked with protecting and safeguarding the welfare of the child is the same individual tasked with writing the report to the judge recommending the appropriate punishment for the child."

Over the years, the US has continually identified bribery of migrants by immigration authorities as a problem.

Addressing the matter in more detail than usual in this latest report, the US says numerous Haitian migrants "reported being detained by immigration officials and solicited for bribes of one thousand to three thousand Bahamian dollars, with the Carmichael Road Detention Center front office functioning as a clearinghouse”.

"Many claimed that immigration officers targeted their dwellings once their undocumented status was discovered, demanding multiple bribes."

Treatment of prisoners also remains a concern, the report indicates.

Describing an incident not reported to the press, the US says: "On July 8, a foreign citizen reported he had been beaten by two or more corrections officers at the Bahamas Department of Corrections (BDOC). He said that following an altercation with an inmate, prison guards placed him in handcuffs, bent him over a cart, beat him with a PVC plumbing pipe wrapped in duct tape, and then took him back to his cell without providing any medical attention.

"A migrant held in the immigration detention centre in Freeport alleged unprompted, regular beatings from the guards, as well as inappropriate sexual behavior toward female detainees."

Other human rights problems highlighted by the US include inefficiencies in the judicial system, the "perception of impunity on the part of law enforcement and immigration officials accused of using excessive force," as well as “substandard detention conditions, including poor nutrition, violence and discrimination against some, sexual abuse of children and discrimination based on ethnic descent, sexual orientation, or HIV status."

Similar to previous reports, the US also criticises the government's contract procurement process, saying its lack of transparency, lack of requirement for public tenders and its failure to review award decisions makes the process "particularly susceptible to corruption”.