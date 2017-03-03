New Bill Sounds Familiar

EDITOR, The Tribune.

FOR those of us who are old enough to have lived through the years of the 2nd World War and can remember the horrors of the Nazi regime and their iron fist, the proposed Interception of Communication Bill sounds very familiar. If this Bill is passed and becomes law I am prompted to ask if it would then be appropriate to refer to the Prime Minister as “Mein Fuhrer”?

We should have seen this coming when the Prime Minister can call a referendum and then totally ignore the request of the voters

Should we now wait until he has his rallies and everyone has to stand, give a one arm salute and shout “Sieg Heil.”

STS

Nassau,

February 27, 2017.