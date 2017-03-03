Updated: Bran Resigns From Senate

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

IN AN effort to “distance” himself from the “drama” surrounding Leader of the Official Opposition Loretta Butler-Turner, Democratic National Alliance Leader Branville McCartney resigned as leader of opposition business in the Senate yesterday morning.

In an interview with The Tribune at his law office, Mr McCartney said Mrs Butler-Turner and “her antics” have become a distraction to the DNA, adding that his party cannot be attached to someone who has “no plan” and changes her mind “every other day.”

Mrs Butler-Turner appointed Mr McCartney as leader of opposition business in the Senate in December, shortly after being appointed leader of the Official Opposition after she and six other Free National Movement MPs moved to have FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis removed from that role.

At the time, Mrs Butler-Turner said Mr McCartney’s appointment was the result of a “collaboration” between the two to rid the country of the Progressive Liberal Party in the next general election.

However, tension began to grow between the two after Mr McCartney refuted claims by Mrs Butler-Turner that the DNA was forming a “powerful coalition” with the Official Opposition Leader and the other dissident FNM MPs.

Mrs Butler-Turner then accused Mr McCartney of throwing her “under the bus.” In turn Mr McCartney said if the Long Island MP felt that way, he was prepared to resign from the Senate.

Yesterday, Mr McCartney reiterated there never have been any plans for a coalition with Mrs Butler-Turner.

“The leader of the Official Opposition and her confusion and her antics have become a distraction for the DNA. We are focused on becoming the next government and the party does not want these distractions to define it, “ Mr McCartney told The Tribune.

“There were no talks with her. Loretta Butler has no plan, she has no plan and I maintain that when we spoke, we spoke about me going in as the leader of the DNA and moving in that regard. She had no plans to be a part of the DNA, to have a coalition with the DNA, to have an alliance with the DNA or otherwise. “She has no plan and it is evident today, every day over the last month, she has taken a different position, she keeps changing her mind. We cannot be a part of that it is causing a distraction for the party.”

Mr McCartney said when he accepted the Senate position he had “good intentions” but Mrs Butler-Turner and her actions made the path forward impossible. He encouraged members of the public to register to vote, in order to rid the country of “the poisonous yoke of the failed parties that have brought this country to its knees.”

“To our supporters throughout the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, the mission has not changed. The goal has not changed. Our resolve has not changed. We will continue working day and night to provide a worthy alternative to the dysfunctional status quo. It was an honour to once again represent the Bahamian people, however briefly, but it is clear the Bahamian people will be better served by a DNA not complicit in the dysfunction that hobbles Parliament at this time. The Bahamian people deserve better, and better is in your DNA.”

In a short statement Thursday afternoon, Mrs Butler-Turner said she accepted Mr McCartney’s resignation and wished him the best in his political career.