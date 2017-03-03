Why No Justice For Latore Mackey?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I WAS extremely upset to learn that those responsible for the murder of Latore Mackey, former aide to Prime Minister Christie, will seemingly escape justice.

During my time at The Tribune I worked closely with Latore, who I regarded as both a respected colleague and a friend.

Employed by a government that will not be remembered for its easy relationship with the press, Latore stood out as a refreshing voice of reason, courtesy and conciliation; a first-time functionary who quickly became the ‘go-to’ contact in the Christie administration for many journalists.

Latore was a hard-working, determined and extremely talented young man who I believe had a great future ahead of him. His untimely death was a tragic loss for his friends, his family and for the Bahamas as a whole.

I accept that the legal provision known as ‘nolle prosequi’, when properly applied, is intended to protect the fundamental rights of individuals by preventing unwarranted detention and prosecution in the face of insufficient evidence.

I also accept that there is no requirement under law for the Attorney General to explain the circumstances leading to the issuance of a nolle.

In this case, though – as with several other abandoned prosecutions over the last five years – I believe the public is owed an explanation.

That such a prominent member of the current administration could be murdered in cold blood; that suspects could be arrested, charged and scheduled to stand trial, all for the case to suddenly disappear, is simply unacceptable.

What on earth happened?

Did the police arrest the wrong suspects or fail to gather sufficient evidence against them?

Was there some administrative mistake in the Office of the Attorney General?

Could there be some other explanation for the reluctance to prosecute?

If Latore Mackey is to have no justice, I and his many other friends would at least like to know why.

PACO NUNEZ

Nassau,

March 2, 2017.