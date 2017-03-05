Video: Jubilee Gardens Evacuated As Smoke From Dump Fire Chokes Residents

JUBILEE Gardens residents have been evacuated after a "massive" blaze broke out on Sunday at the city dump sending plumes of choking smoke billowing over parts of New Providence. Emergency services were tackling the fire from early afternoon and the Flamingo Gardens clinic will stay open until 9pm to help residents suffering from smoke inhalation as the Princess Margaret Hospital Accident and Emergency Department was said to be "overflowing".
Fire chief Assistant Superintendent Walter Evans said the fire at the landfill was producing "heavy amounts" of smoke and called for all of the residents of Jubilee Gardens to evacuate and to seek safe shelter. He said the fire was being fuelled by the heavy winds of the past few days and he asked people to leave their homes and seek respite until the fire is extinguished.
On Sunday afternoon, Mr Evans reported that some residents had already sought medical attention from smoke inhalation. He asked for family and relatives to help with the evacuated residents. The Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium has been designated as the shelter for people to head to.
Patricia Laing, Patient Relations Supervisor in the Accident and Emergency Department at the Princess Margaret Hospital, told The Tribune: "The Flamingo Gardens Clinic will be open until 9pm tonight to assist persons who have been affected by the fire in Jubilee Gardens as PMH A&E is overflowing."
Mr Evans said that three fires had broken out simultaneously on the island in which homes were being threatened and fire services deployed. As well as the landfill blaze, one home was destroyed and one extensively damaged in the Charles Vincent Street area. At the same time in the Farrington Road area a large number of homes were threatened by another fire. Several fire units had been posted there. People were told to turn off their power supply and soak their roofs with water in order to help the fire services.
Prime Minister Perry Christie visited the scene near the dump on Sunday afternoon.
At statement from the government on Sunday night said that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had activated its emergency plan and suggested the fires had been started deliberately.
"The Emergency Services are currently battling a major fire at the Public Landfill," the statement read.
"By order of the Police, an Evacuation Order has been isssued covering residents living in the surrounding area of Jubilee Gardens. Residents are urged to leave the area immediately and take all necessary precautions to ensure their personal safety, and the safety of their loved ones.
"Those living in the affected areas are advised that evacuation facilities have been established at the [Kendal Isaacs Gym in Oakes Field].
"The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has activated it’s Emergency Plan, and all available resources have been mobilised.
"Although it is too early to be certain, at first sight it appears that a number of fires were started in the area. Because of the high winds currently being experienced on New Providence, it appears that at least one of those fires blew across the boundary and ignited the Public Landfill.
"Prime Minister Perry Christie was on the scene shortly after the scale and intensity of the blaze was confirmed. The Heads of the Key Emergency Services, along with Captain Russell of NEMA, Ministers of the relevant government agencies and departments, along with a number of local Members of Parliament, have all been in attendance.
"In line with the technical advice given, Prime Minister Christie confirmed that the government will reach out to international partners for assistance, if and when the situation warrants it.
"Prime Minister Christie said: 'The number one priority is to ensure that everyone is safe. I am confident that the Emergency Services are doing whatever is required to make certain that no-one comes to harm. We have already made every resource available to limit the damage to property, and to minimise environmental harm.'
"Officials have advised members of the public to monitor official news channels for information, and not to rely on rumours on social media for information. Further statements will be issued once more information is known."
The high winds which have been driving the smoke are forecast to last into the week.
Last night Aquinas College posted a note to parents saying the school would be closed on Monday because of the fire and smoke emanating from the landfill.
Full story and photographs, see Monday's Tribune
Comments
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
"#Prime Minister Perry Christie visited the scene near the dump on Sunday afternoon."
WHY??????????? To gaze at the fire? What do you hope to do now? YOU'RE TOO LATE AGAIN
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 51 minutes ago
This PLP government has FAILED again .......... what ever happened to the grand design to create a PPP with Renew Bahamas??????? ........... now they are gone, and the dump is a burning hell on Earth for the surrounding communities ....... Dorsette and Brave MUST resign!!
Itellya 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
Why does it almost always seem that we are always operating in crisis mode? When will they ever conclude that there's a need to operate proactively as opposed to retroactively. Invest HEAVILY in all your emergency services (i.e. Fire, Airport Department, ambulance agency), equipment (not just the vehicle), continuous regular training refresher and learning new procedures, man power, contingency plans, acquire a bambi bucket (water bucket) let coast guard helicopter and DEA chopper to drop water from the air.
http://wildfiretoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/03/Charlotte-County-Sheriff-helicopter.jpg
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 42 minutes ago
If there was real town planning ......... there would not have been a Jubilee Gardens. That whole section should have been left for expansion of the dump ....... The dumpsite is in desperate need of Ingraham's vision again ............ But Perry has NO dump plan (again)
ashley14 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
I pray that nobody was hurt and that no homes burned. Lisa
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 12 minutes ago
Yes. With the high winds this could turn into "anything". The wind could change direction, the fire could jump lines, it's a very dangerous situation for the entire island.
killemwitdakno 59 minutes ago
Dumbass writers didn't say if it's PUT OUT as yet.
ThisIsOurs 55 minutes ago
"Put out" is an impossibility at the moment. There's a report that the entire dump is on fire
SP 58 minutes ago
...................................... "PLP ALL THE WAY - TO NOWHERE" ....................................
Lol...Perry Christie and Leslie Miller to the rescue. It's official, the lunatics are running the asylum.
Which one is more full of bullshyt?
killemwitdakno 56 minutes ago
If it's still burning, you need that US COAST GUARD collaboration right about now. Get a chopper.
MassExodus 25 minutes ago
The wind is very predictable. There is a cold front blowing through. For over a week now we knew that on Friday the wind was going to come up from the ENE at 25 knots gusting 30. The wind is slowly clocking around to the SE over the next two days until it drops but not completely. The wind is forecast to be up for nearly 8 more days.
Any person with common sense should know that if there was a fire before the winds increased on Friday it needed to be controlled/contained.
Once again the people that managed these things, sit with the thumbs in their asses making excuses that someone else started this fire yadayadayada.
Why in the Bahamas do people not get fired and sued for this shit. People need to be held accountable!!!
Let's not forget to mention all the polluted air that others on island are forced to breathe. If you think it's bad now wait for the wind to die 9 days from now, and it gets warm and the fire is smuldering.
Anyhow I am glad to not be in Nassau subjected to this shit.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID