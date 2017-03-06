Updated: Human Rights Report Highlights 'Intimidation Of Nongovernmental Organisations'

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE United States has highlighted the Bahamas government’s “intimidation of non-governmental organisations” and efforts by the government and authorities to inhibit “free speech through criminal libel laws” as problems for the Bahamas in its latest human rights report.
The report also referenced alleged cases of immigration officials soliciting bribes from migrants and alleged beatings of migrants and prisoners in custody.
Yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the report had “inaccurate” and in some cases “incomplete” information.
Referring to an incident in which Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald discussed the emails and financial information of Save the Bays in Parliament last year, the report says: “Cabinet members sought to intimidate a local environmental group by reading its hacked e-mails and financial information from the floor of Parliament, accusing the group of attempting to overthrow the ruling political party.
“The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights requested the government to undertake precautionary measures to protect six members of the environmental group following reported threats against their lives and personal integrity ... An activist with a reform-oriented organisation (also) claimed police questioned him for his activities. Police reportedly investigated the background of a judge who ruled in favour of a human rights non-governmental organisation (NGO).”
Regarding the pursuit of people based on criminal libel laws, the report referred to a case involving an explicit song recorded about Prime Minister Perry Christie and his family, suggesting the pursuit of “suspects” in the case raises questions about the country’s commitment to freedom of speech.
The report says: “Although the International Press Institute called on the government to begin reform and elimination of criminal defamation laws, the government increased its use of libel laws during the year. In August the government arrested two men for a rap song that attacked Prime Minister Perry Christie in explicit language, held them for 36 hours before release, and continued to investigate them for criminal libel. One of the detainees was an outspoken activist frequently critical of the Christie administration.
“In September authorities arrested a lawyer on criminal libel charges for ‘defamatory statements’ intended ‘to inure and expose’ senior police officials to ‘general hatred, contempt, or ridicule.’”
The last example refers to attorney Maria Daxon, who was hauled before the courts on charges of defaming Police Commissioner Ellison Greenslade and Assistant Commissioner of Police Leon Bethel. Ms Daxon was eventually released on $100 bail.
In its report, the US also describes in detail some of the problems encountered by juveniles who interact with the justice system.
“Children as young as 10 years old can be charged as an adult or a juvenile before a criminal court,” the report says. “When a juvenile is arrested and taken into custody, if authorities are unable to contact a parent or guardian, police call in a social worker as a de facto parent. There was no protection to prevent juveniles from being shackled to, or transported with, adult offenders.
“The (Bahamas Department of Correctional Services) maintained a juvenile area at the prison facility; however, there was no strict enforcement of the sight/sound separation of juvenile and adult inmates.”
The report adds that juveniles face a conflict of interest obstacle, as “the government-assigned social worker tasked with protecting and safeguarding the welfare of the child is the same individual tasked with writing the report to the judge recommending the appropriate punishment for the child.”
‘Bribery and beatings’
Over the years, the US has continually identified bribery of immigration authorities as a problem.
Addressing the matter in more detail than usual in this latest report, the US says numerous Haitian migrants “reported being detained by immigration officials and solicited for bribes of $1,000 to $3,000 Bahamian dollars, with the Carmichael Road Detention Centre front office functioning as a clearing house.”
“Many claimed that immigration officers targeted their dwellings once their undocumented status was discovered, demanding multiple bribes,” the report said.
Treatment of prisoners also remains a concern, the report indicates.
Describing an incident not reported to the press, the US alleged: “On July 8, a foreign citizen reported he had been beaten by two or more corrections officers at the Bahamas Department of (Correctional Services). He said that following an altercation with an inmate, prison guards placed him in handcuffs, bent him over a cart, beat him with a PVC plumbing pipe wrapped in duct tape, and then took him back to his cell without providing any medical attention.
“A migrant held in the immigration detention centre in Freeport alleged unprompted, regular beatings from the guards, as well as inappropriate sexual behaviour toward female detainees.”
Other human rights problems highlighted by the US include inefficiencies in the judicial system, the “perception of impunity on the part of law enforcement and immigration officials accused of using excessive force,” as well as “substandard detention conditions, including poor nutrition, violence and discrimination against some, sexual abuse of children and discrimination based on ethnic descent, sexual orientation, or HIV status.”
Similar to previous reports, the US also criticises the government’s contract procurement process, saying its lack of transparency, lack of requirement for public tenders and its failure to review award decisions makes the process “particularly susceptible to corruption.”
On Sunday night, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration released a statement which said representatives of the government spoke with representatives of the United States prior to the release of the report.
“During those conversations, it was made clear to the US that the proposed report contained significant inaccurate information with no basis in fact and in some cases incomplete information,” the ministry’s statement said.
“Now that the US report has been publicly released, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration is preparing an official response from the Bahamas government and intends to issue a formal protest in this regard.
“With regard to the matter pertaining to the minister of education, the ministry reminds the media that the ruling of the Supreme Court is being appealed and it is only upon the resolution of the matter that it can be substantively addressed further. The media is further reminded that it is the position of the Parliament that no court can injunct the Parliament or MPs in what they can say.”
Comments
ThisIsOurs 2 days, 11 hours ago
"#The report says: "Although the International Press Institute called on the government to begin reform and elimination of criminal defamation laws, the government increased its use of libel laws during the year. In August the government arrested two men for a rap song that attacked Prime Minister Perry Christie in explicit language, held them for 36 hours before release, and continued to investigate them for criminal libel. One of the detainees was an outspoken activist frequently critical of the Christie administration."
To us in the Bahamas the pursuit of the two rappers seems "normal" enough, if you can call it "normal", after all they were very disrespectful. But when you look from the outside, it's really very alarming. "Someone was arrested for writing a song???". Think back to when breaking news hit the wire that the all female rock band Pussy Riot was arrested in Russia for writing a song unfavourable to the Russian government, what is the difference? Our democracy is looking scarier and scarier under this administration and Jerome Fitzgerald is the scariest proposition to date.
Franklyn 2 days, 5 hours ago
disrespect is not a crime - the issue is "Free Speech" and this "clown show" we call (the PLP) wants to silence "Free Speech". I can remember while working as a member of the Bahamian Press for a Leading News Paper; I had cameras smashed, kicked out of press conferences, denied photo opportunities, arrested while on assignment, verbally abused by government officials and had a knife put to my neck while at a PLP rally.
The PLP has forgotten and always forget that they are elected servants of the people and are not entitled to serve.
ThisIsOurs 2 days, 1 hour ago
Yeah I agree, "disrespect" is not a crime, I'm referring to the debate that followed where some persons cited the distasteful nature of the song as justification for an arrest. BUT, looking at the same scenario in a communist country suddenly the real sinister nature of the arrest becomes apparent.
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 days, 3 hours ago
The spy bill is just another example of Crooked Christie and Allyson Maynard-Gibson a/k/a the Evil Wicked Witch seeking to trample all over our constitutional rights by suppressing freedom of speech through intimidation and throwing our God-given right to privacy out the window. Small wonder that governments all over the world were aghast upon seeing pictures and/or video of Crooked Christie's recent vulgar middle finger gesture aimed at the almight God above. One can only imagine what the Queen must have thought when she saw Crooked Christie's display of the most unbecoming kind vulgarity. What will this deranged thug do next? Will he next unzip his pants and wave his ding-a-ling at us while attempting to pee on us?! And the fact that his cabinet ministers and all sitting MPs (no matter what their party affiliation) have not called for his resignation is appalling and tantamount to each of them endorsing Crooked Christie's shamefully despicable lude conduct.
TalRussell 2 days ago
Comrades! You Bloggers are so Sugar High to retain what has be one the top five of the worst and most oppressive colonial holdover libel criminal laws on we books to enable the all powerful political and monies lords to suppress the Free Speech of the working man's and woman's.
Go out to the street corners and chat with the ordinary people cause some bad things remain unchanged from the days the original Bay Street Boys.
I cannot think of a more wicket colonial law - can you?
DDK 2 days ago
Amazing that it takes a body of non-Bahamians to point out the flaws and atrocities of our civil rights and judicial, immigration and correctional systems. It seems that our educational system has taught our MAJORITY to allow their RULERS to do exactly as they please.
ThisIsOurs 1 day, 21 hours ago
Yep. Sounds like a report on some socialist country
Alex_Charles 1 day, 17 hours ago
not like bahamians care anyway
banker 20 hours, 30 minutes ago
No matter how right these external bodies are, all you have to do is tell the stupid ones that someone is telling us how to run our country, and immediately the el stupidos (PLP supporters) say that everything is all right and these external bodies should mind their own business. It is not hard to convince apathetic Bahamians of anything.
Sickened 4 hours, 14 minutes ago
It is soooo sad how right you are. The PLP can EASILY spin this so that their supporters don't give it any credence.
realfreethinker 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
I am surprise birdie hasn't commented yet. Wait for it.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID