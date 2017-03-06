Mccartney: Butler-Turner Needs A Plan To Be A Success

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

DEMOCRATIC National Alliance Leader Branville McCartney said in order for Official Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner to be “successful” in politics, she must “have a plan and stop winging it”.

In a recent interview with The Tribune, Mr McCartney said Mrs Butler-Turner will never get to her destination if she continues on her current path.

On Thursday, in an effort to distance him from the “drama” surrounding Mrs Butler-Turner, Mr McCartney resigned as leader of opposition business in the Senate.

In an interview with The Tribune at his law office, Mr McCartney said Mrs Butler-Turner and “her antics” have become a distraction to the DNA, adding that his party cannot be attached to someone who has “no plan” and changes her mind “every other day.”

“If I had to offer her some advice,” Mr McCartney told The Tribune, “I would tell her to have a plan.

“Have a plan and then execute on it. Without a plan, you will never get to your destination and she does not have a plan, there is no plan. That is not my opinion, look at what she has said and what she has done. She has told the country with her utterances over the last month or so that she is winging it. Have a plan and do something with it. That is my advice, have a plan and stick to it. Don’t just do and say anything.”

Mrs Butler-Turner appointed Mr McCartney as leader of opposition business in the Senate in December, shortly after being appointed leader of the Official Opposition after she and six other Free National Movement MPs moved to have FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis removed from that role.

At the time, Mrs Butler-Turner said Mr McCartney’s appointment was the result of “collaboration” between the two to rid the country of the Progressive Liberal Party in the next general election.

However, tension began to grow between the two after Mr McCartney refuted claims by Mrs Butler-Turner that the DNA was forming a “powerful coalition” with the Official Opposition leader and the other dissident FNM MPs.

Mrs Butler-Turner then accused Mr McCartney of throwing her “under the bus.” In turn Mr McCartney said if the Long Island MP felt that way, he was prepared to resign from the Senate.

Mr McCartney also reiterated last week that there never have been any plans for a coalition with Mrs Butler-Turner.