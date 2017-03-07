Breaking News: Peter Nygard Guilty Of Contempt And Fined $50,000 In Illegal Dredging Case

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

CANADIAN fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been found guilty of contempt of court by Justice Rhonda Bain and fined $50,000 for breach of the Supreme Court's order concerning illegal dredging near his property in Lyford Cay.

On Tuesday afternoon, Nygard was given until March 21 to pay the fine or he will spend 14 days at the Department of Correctional Services, Fox Hill.

He was further ordered to remove the excavated sand and return it to Jaws Beach by April 7. Failure to do so will result in an additional $50,000 and a $1,000 fine for each day this subsequent order is not carried out

On Tuesday, Justice Bain ruled on an application to commit the Lyford Cay resident to prison after it was alleged that he engaged in dredging activities off the coast of his Nygard Cay home in defiance of a court order.

Local environmental group Save The Bays (STB) has brought several judicial review cases against Nygard over offshore construction works allegedly carried out in the absence of necessary permits and approvals and which have resulted in the near doubling of the size of his property.

An injunction against such activities was handed down by Justice Bain on June 13, 2013. It is alleged that Nygard violated this in December, 2014.

Justice Bain also awarded legal costs to STB.

Gia Moxey, a member of Nygard's legal team, indicated they would appeal the ruling.

