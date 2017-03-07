Breaking News: Peter Nygard Guilty Of Contempt And Fined $50,000 In Illegal Dredging Case

By LAMECH JOHNSON
Tribune Staff Reporter
CANADIAN fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been found guilty of contempt of court by Justice Rhonda Bain and fined $50,000 for breach of the Supreme Court's order concerning illegal dredging near his property in Lyford Cay.
On Tuesday afternoon, Nygard was given until March 21 to pay the fine or he will spend 14 days at the Department of Correctional Services, Fox Hill.
He was further ordered to remove the excavated sand and return it to Jaws Beach by April 7. Failure to do so will result in an additional $50,000 and a $1,000 fine for each day this subsequent order is not carried out
On Tuesday, Justice Bain ruled on an application to commit the Lyford Cay resident to prison after it was alleged that he engaged in dredging activities off the coast of his Nygard Cay home in defiance of a court order.
Local environmental group Save The Bays (STB) has brought several judicial review cases against Nygard over offshore construction works allegedly carried out in the absence of necessary permits and approvals and which have resulted in the near doubling of the size of his property.
An injunction against such activities was handed down by Justice Bain on June 13, 2013. It is alleged that Nygard violated this in December, 2014.
Justice Bain also awarded legal costs to STB.
Gia Moxey, a member of Nygard's legal team, indicated they would appeal the ruling.
Itellya 3 hours, 24 minutes ago
$5.00 to him
B_I_D___ 2 hours, 12 minutes ago
Yeap...drop in the bucket, nothing worse than a mosquito bite...
Sickened 3 hours, 24 minutes ago
Finally! Some good news in our country. We may get our nation back from criminals after all. Things are looking up.
TalRussell 3 hours, 19 minutes ago
Comrades! Is this a fair or bad decision, I really don't know?
lkalikl 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
Finally the criminal PLP and their criminal financial backer Nygard are held to account. Fook the PLP!
Thumbelina242 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
He was further ordered to return the excavated sand to Jaws beach. Really?????......and just how much sand in land value is that??
becks 2 hours, 26 minutes ago
Does that really matter?
viewersmatters 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
Complete slap on the wrist and a pat on the back, but justice is served and the ruling should be respected
realfreethinker 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
" We got our country back" Nygard's words after the 2012 elections Well "we got our justice system back" Good job Justice Bain I think the amount is fair based on the charges. there are limits a judge can impose base on the charges not on the worth of the criminal. WOW justice is still available in our country. They can't intimidate this judge
realfreethinker 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
Now we just need to disband that criminal empire " the plp" and our country stands a chance of surviving.
realfreethinker 2 hours, 39 minutes ago
I cant wait to hear from that brilliant philisopher birdiestrachan. birdie please dont let me down
B_I_D___ 2 hours, 10 minutes ago
...will undoubtedly fall on something to do with Exuma and skirt around actual issue...
Sickened 1 hour, 58 minutes ago
Hi I'm Birdie. Well... under the first FNM administration, so & so did this & that and they weren't prosecuted and I didn't hear you complain about that so it isn't fair that this FNM judge fined my white Jesus.
B_I_D___ 2 hours, 9 minutes ago
He got off incredibly lightly...can almost guarantee the sand isn't going back in the fashion that it was taken, just out of spite he'll make it a complete disaster area as a big feck u to the govt.
alfalfa 2 hours, 6 minutes ago
Worked out well for Nygard. Fifty thousand for a few acres of acquired seabed land worth millions. Average Bahamian citizen would be enjoying the facilities at Fox Hill for what he has done. What justice?
B_I_D___ 1 hour, 57 minutes ago
Yup
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
Mr: Nygard has the right to appeal, I have not followed this case. His sin may be that he has allowed black Folks to come through the gates of the gated community they were only allowed to go through the gates if they were maids and gardeners I am not sure if they hired black cooks.
What about Fried Bacon is he all good and Nygard all Bad?
realfreethinker 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
there you go again birdie. Get it through your thick plp skull this is not about race it's about a criminal disobeying a court order. I typed this slow that you can understand
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 37 minutes ago
sickened No need to write or speak on my behalf I am capable of doing it for myself. I can think for myself. I do not run with the flow. not like you people. You all seem to think alike like clones one and the same , No different points of view.
themessenger 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
Birdie, in case you don't know plenty back people livin behind them gates, they just don't let assholes like you in. You still livin in PLP Heaven drinkin da Cool PC aids, frying fish and bennin ova to give comfort.
EasternGate 1 hour, 3 minutes ago
On point (LOL)
thephoenix562 9 minutes ago
Well wait.! LMAO
TalRussell 1 hour, 18 minutes ago
Comrades! The fining of a billionaire $50,000, isn’t going be seen by the working stiffs as da judge went straight for he wallet. And, da judge - gave him 15 days come up da money.
Citizens have demanded a gun court, drug court, drunk drivers court, VAT cheaters court, hanging court, night court and wants change ya sex court.
What about special rich folks court where the punishment fits the size da found guilty as charged wallets?
realfreethinker 1 hour, 10 minutes ago
You can't fine someone based on the size of their wallet,the gov sets minimum and maximum fines and the appeals court routinely reduces excessive fines
B_I_D___ 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
Is it Finland or Iceland that has speeding fines as a percentage of your annual income? NICE!!
B_I_D___ 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
Finland, Home of the $103,000 Speeding Ticket
Most of Scandinavia determines fines based on income.
realfreethinker 54 minutes ago
unfortunately we don't so the judge had to be guided by law
TalRussell 54 minutes ago
Comrade RealFreeThnker, you just give me the power then watch me. You're not suggesting that the ordinary defendant's right to 'equal justice' is the same as the rich and politically connected? If so, then you need review the unfairness diversity in sentencing that violates our justice system? You can count in one jail cell, the number rich or politically connected who ever spent a day up at Fox Hill Prison, in your lifetime. How many whites have been hanged in Bahamaland since Columbus set sail away from our shores?
Well_mudda_take_sic 50 minutes ago
Justice Rhonda Bain is a breath of fresh air ...... a judge that understands and respects the rule of law. Justice Winder certainly could learn a thing or two from her!
DillyTree 48 minutes ago
$50k is a slap on the wrist, but that the order requires Nygard to replace all the dredged sand from whence it came by April 7 or risk a further $50k fine with $1k per day thereafter might just be enough for this jackass to do as he's been told for once.
My only question is if he has been ordered to return the land to its original state -- ie the original acreage he purchased. If so, then this will cost him far more than the measly $50k, as it would mean most of the buildings and improvements and harbour would have to be dismantled as well.
I do hope the order is followed through with and we can take our country back from this arrogant ass. Perhaps he will be invited to depart the country as well. One can only hope.
Oh, and Birdie, you really must live under the PLP rock if you don't know there are indeed a number of black folk who live behind the Lyford Cay gates -- and nope, not live-in housekeepers either. Do try and educate yourself before spreading stupidity.
TalRussell 33 minutes ago
Comrades! However, I do favour the judge letting Nygard keep his $50,000. Instead of a fine, why not make the punishment fit his sentence of hard labour community service - but it comes with a special tweak. Nygard, would have spend one week driving Bran around and one week driving Loretta around in Minni's old government car - listening to their bullshit
Abaconian 25 minutes ago
This decision goes to show just how vitally important an independent judiciary is to our democracy and the future of our country. Well done Justice Bain.
