Clear The Secrets, Clear The Doubts

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Baha Mar – does Cheng-Fook Enterprises own the property or… Clear positive signs that finally we will see Baha Mar, however, there is no doubt many legal questions of ownership - Licensing - who is employing have to be answered and not further shrouded in Court secrecy.

(1) To obtain a Hotel License you are required to show ownership.

(2) To obtain numerous Liquor Licenses you have to show ownership.

(3) To employ people your Company has to be registered and then registered at NIB.

(4) To carry out business, which clearly the Bahamas company of Cheng-Fook are, you require as a foreign company Central Bank approvals and Business Licences.

(5) Thousands of Bahamians are going to be or have already signed employment contracts - are they compliant with Bahamian law?

If all of the above are satisfied, then why does Justice Winder still hold the secrecy over the contracts?

What is being hidden?

I did notice the numerous notices liquidating numerous Sarkis Izmirlian companies related to Baha Mar which means I presume what they owned has been transferred to someone or does it?

Every resident and Bahamian prays that finally after almost 19 years this jinxed project will rise like a phoenix and be a success, but ... unsavoury.

Did you see Fox Business last week? I would certainly suggest to Graeme Davis to tone down the clichés and hyperbole, Baha Mar has a long way to get level with their primary competitor - Atlantis. The public needs to check SLS group ... unsavoury I suggest.

If Cheng-Fook Enterprises are in full ownership no contracts - no Heads of Agreement should be held in secrecy. The Opposition has the obligation to insist they are made public. What has Christie to hide?

He did achieve a remarkable achievement, but there is this secrecy. Transparency kills allegations, sir.

T MURPHY

Nassau,

March 6, 2017.