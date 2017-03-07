No Waste Deliveries To Dump Site Until At Least Wednesday

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE New Providence Landfill will be closed to incoming waste until at least Wednesday, Environment and Housing Minister Kenred Dorsett said yesterday.

Waste collectors are advised not to bring waste to the site until further notice following the large fire at the dump, which officials said spread to the landfill from a nearby area.



“Temporary facilities where 20 or so bins (will be made available) for emergency situations only will be used,” Mr Dorsett said, asking the public to bear with the problem.

“We cannot bring new waste because it would only exacerbate the problem and extend the time we want to use to control the smoke,” he said at a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister.



Yesterday, Social Services Minister Melanie Griffin said at least 13 families in the Tall Pines constituency were evacuated from their homes and received temporary accommodations at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium following the fire, which started on Sunday.



Those families represented 54 people, comprising 34 adults and 20 children, she said. Temporary accommodation will be made available on a first come, first served basis.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Perry Gomez said no medical emergencies occurred as a result of the fire, although there were reports of the Princess Margaret Hospital being overwhelmed by people who inhaled smoke.

“This incident went by very smoothly,” Dr Gomez said. “There were no serious illnesses as a result of the fire. No one was admitted to the hospital because of the fire. There were people there with anxiety and raised blood pressure as a result of that.”

Prime Minister Perry Christie said assessments must be made to determine what other health-related monitoring is required by people who may have come into contact with the fire.