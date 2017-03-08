Breaking News: Lamar Albury Found Not Guilty Of Murdering Banker Devince Smith

A SUPREME Court jury has found Lamar Albury not guilty of murdering Devince Smith but convicted him of the lesser charge of manslaughter by provocation by a 10-2 verdict.

The verdict was handed down on Wednesday afternoon after two weeks of evidence concerning the fatal stabbing of Smith, a sports coach and banker, in 2015. The court heard Smith had been found lifeless in his St Alban's Drive apartment with 33 sharp force wounds.

Albury, 26, had pleaded not guilty to murder.

Sentencing has been set for Tuesday, March 14 at 11am.

For the full story, see Thursday's Tribune