Police Hunt For Armed Robbers

POLICE are searching for several suspects responsible for two separate armed robberies on Tuesday.

In the first incident, shortly before 1pm, a man was leaving a business on Soldier Road to make a deposit at a bank when three men with handguns approached. The suspects robbed him of a bag containing a large amount of cash before speeding off in a white Honda vehicle, police said.

In the second incident, shortly after 9pm, a man had just pulled up to his home off Soldier Road in his silver 2004 Honda Accord, when a man with a handgun approached and robbed him of his vehicle before speeding off.

Police also reported that officers recovered a handgun thrown from a car after a suspect crashed into a utility pole during a high-speed chase.

According to reports, around 6pm on Tuesday, Mobile Division officers were on routine patrol on Wulff Road and Market Street where they observed a black Nissan Murano that failed to stop at a traffic light.

The officers signalled to the vehicle to stop but it sped off, police said. A chase followed that ended on Meadow Street, where the vehicle collided with another vehicle and crashed into a utility pole. The male driver then threw a handgun to the ground and fled on foot.

The officers were unable to catch the driver. However the handgun was recovered and found to be a .45 pistol with seven live rounds of ammunition, police said.