0

Police Hunt For Armed Robbers

As of Thursday, March 9, 2017

POLICE are searching for several suspects responsible for two separate armed robberies on Tuesday.

In the first incident, shortly before 1pm, a man was leaving a business on Soldier Road to make a deposit at a bank when three men with handguns approached. The suspects robbed him of a bag containing a large amount of cash before speeding off in a white Honda vehicle, police said.

In the second incident, shortly after 9pm, a man had just pulled up to his home off Soldier Road in his silver 2004 Honda Accord, when a man with a handgun approached and robbed him of his vehicle before speeding off.

Police also reported that officers recovered a handgun thrown from a car after a suspect crashed into a utility pole during a high-speed chase.

According to reports, around 6pm on Tuesday, Mobile Division officers were on routine patrol on Wulff Road and Market Street where they observed a black Nissan Murano that failed to stop at a traffic light.

The officers signalled to the vehicle to stop but it sped off, police said. A chase followed that ended on Meadow Street, where the vehicle collided with another vehicle and crashed into a utility pole. The male driver then threw a handgun to the ground and fled on foot.

The officers were unable to catch the driver. However the handgun was recovered and found to be a .45 pistol with seven live rounds of ammunition, police said.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment