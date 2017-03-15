‘One Of Most Reckless, Dangerous Pledges Ever’

By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
A prominent businessman yesterday described Dr Hubert Minnis’s pledge to reverse Baha Mar’s sale if elected as “one of the most reckless and dangerous statements I’ve ever heard from a political leader in Bahamian history”.
Sir Franklyn Wilson, the Sunshine Holdings and Arawak Homes chairman, told Tribune Business that all political parties - dating back to United Bahamian Party (UBP) times - had taken positions “diametrically opposed” to the FNM leader when it came to honouring investment agreements made by previous administrations.
He added, though, that the Bahamas had been “fortunate” because Dr Minnis’s statement was “so extreme” it was unlikely to scare away or alter investor decision-making.
Sir Franklyn then suggested that Dr Minnis’s statement “played into this narrative” that the Free National Movement (FNM) has been “put up for sale”, and that the Baha Mar comments were made to unlock election campaign funding from the project’s former developer, Sarkis Izmirlian.
“I think that was one of the most reckless, dangerous statements I’ve ever heard from a leader of any major political party in the history of the Bahamas,” Sir Franklyn told Tribune Business, as the furore over Dr Minnis’s Facebook posting continued.
Naming leaders ranging from Tommy Turnquest to Hubert Ingraham, Sir Lynden Pindling and Perry Christie, he added: “I cannot recall one statement they ever made that was as unwise and unfortunate as was that statement.”
Dr Minnis’s posting suggested that the FNM, should it win the upcoming general election, would undo Baha Mar’s sale to Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) and instead seek a different buyer for the $4.2 billion development.
He promised that if elected to government the party would “engage and execute a real sale” of Baha Mar, and added that his administration would seek “a qualified and respectable purchaser who believes in Bahamians”.
Dr Minnis has since sought to clarify his remarks, saying an FNM government would seek a purchaser for Baha Mar if no sale had been closed by the time it took office - a reference to the fact that CTFE’s acquisition has not completed, with the deal contingent on Baha Mar’s $700 million construction completion.
His comments, though, have exposed him to attacks by Government ministers, who have accused him of seeking to undermine Baha Mar’s impending opening and potential employment for up to 5,000 Bahamians, along with a much-needed economic growth boost.
Private sector leaders, such as Chamber chairman, Gowon Bowe, have also expressed concern that Dr Minnis’s statement is the latest in a series of pronouncements from all political parties that potentially threaten to undermine both Bahamian and foreign investor confidence in this nation.
Mr Bowe on Tuesday told Tribune Business that the FNM leader’s remarks could undermine the Bahamas’ long-cherished reputation for political stability, something that holds the country in good stead with Standard & Poor’s (S&P), which recently downgraded it to ‘junk’ status.
He added that the Opposition political parties needed to present evidence to justify their claims, and only seek to re-negotiate the Baha Mar deal if it could be shown it was egregiously against the Bahamian people’s interests.
Sir Franklyn, meanwhile, seized on Dr Minnis’s statement as further evidence that he and the FNM are surrogates for Mr Izmirlian.
“There has been considerable speculation in the community as to why he did it,” Sir Franklyn said of Dr Minnis’s Facebook posting. “Clearly, he’s pandering to a particular individual.”
Declining to refer to Mr Izmirlian by name, he added: “The question is why was he pandering to the individual, and why was he pandering to that individual at this particular point in time?
“The clear impression that has been given was that statement was specifically calculated to cause a particular individual to unlock funding, which Dr Minnis appreciates he would need to fight a credible general election campaign.”
While Mr Izmirlian would likely have ‘an axe to grind’ with the Government and the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), given the help it gave the Chinese in ripping away Baha Mar and his family’s $800-$900 million equity investment, no evidence has been produced to suggest he is financing the FNM campaign.
However, Dionisio D’Aguilar, one of Baha Mar’s Board members under Mr Izmirlian, plus two former Baha Mar executives in the shape of Marvin Dames and Jeffrey Lloyd, are all FNM election candidates.
“It plays into this mantra, plays into this narrative that he has put his party up for sale with one buyer,” Sir Franklyn told Tribune Business. “It just lends credence to that.
“I say that with a degree of empathy, because I have been close to the process of funding elections in the Bahamas. It’s not easy.
“It’s difficult and challenging. The leaders of political parties are under immense pressure, now and in the past. I can understand the pressure he’s [Dr Minnis] under, but in searching for solutions don’t destroy the wide consensus that has developed about the way to lead the country to prosperity.”
Sir Franklyn argued that all political parties, dating back to UBP days, and with the exception of the Vanguard Socialist Party, had “taken positions diametrically opposite to what Dr Minnis said” when it came to honouring bona fide investment agreements.
He added that the ‘saving grace’ for the Bahamas was that Dr Minnis’s remarks were “sufficiently extreme that, in my humble opinion, no reasonably prudent investor will take it as serious comment or interpret it in such a way that it influences their judgment”.
“It’s seen as too extreme, too out of the ordinary,” Sir Franklyn continued. “It’s too distant from what they would have heard from any other leader in the country. How do you take it seriously? I don’t see how you do.
“It’s potentially dangerous, and there’s no good to it, but the fortunate thing is that it’s so extreme that I don’t believe anyone contemplating investment in the Bahamas will be frightened by it.”
Sir Franklyn Wilson said his joint venture at Jack’s Bay, Eleuthera, with a major development company and Tiger Woods’ golf course design firm had not been impacted by Dr Minnis’s comments.
More like this story
- Roberts calls for Minnis, Butler-Turner to distance themselves from Rollins' statement
- Chamber chief warns: ‘Don’t blow up nation for sake of election’
- Munroe hints at Minnis being mentally unstable over his Baha Mar comments
- Fitzgerald: Minnis trying to ‘wreck’ Bahamas economy
- FNM pledge on Baha Mar sale
Comments
licks2 7 hours, 17 minutes ago
Hahhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha. . .this man mussie een gat no breen aye? Papa "stopped-review-and cancel(which was done with Baha Mar in 2007)" and him with his BTC inquiries in 2012 (after papa stopped them from selling themselves BTC). . .and he supposed to have presented to the nation? What the hell happened to our media. . .any persons can get up and say any foolishness and they just sit there. . .but comes alive when someone they hates says or do something dumb and they are all over it!! The new FNM government should be planning to check out the FOCOL deal with BEC!! But no. . .he is safe there. . .most FNMs with money may be mixed-up with that cooperation as well!!!
banker 6 hours, 58 minutes ago
Ha ha ha. Tell that PLP piece of social cancer to sit small.
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 8 minutes ago
Typical Sir Snake kissing Crooked Christie's butt to get favours like government approval of FOCOL's recently increased equity stake in the Nassau International Airport fuel farm operations (now up to 50%).
Re-post: In a highly improper attempt to protect its significant investment interests in our country, Red China through the China Export-Import Bank has decided to assist the PLP government in 'buying' votes in the upcoming general election to the tune of many millions of dollars. This is an instance of outright glaring election fraud and outrageous interference by a super power nation in the internal governance affairs of a much much smaller country. Red China, with the assistance of the Crooked Christie-led corrupt PLP government, is now engaged in an all out assault on our nation's sovereignty by blatantly and unconscionably undermining our democratic processes. This fact alone justifies any new Bahamas government giving the China Export-Import Bank (effectively the government of Red China) notice that they are expected to sell their entire interest in the Baha Mar property to one or more acceptable third party buyers (i.e. acceptable buyer(s) in no way connected to the government of Red China or domiciled in that country) within a reasonable period of time, failing which the new Bahamas government will nationalize the property in the national security interest of the Bahamas and then sell it and remit the sales proceeds, net of costs incurred, to the China Export-Import Bank. Red China's government will respect this decision as it is precisely what they would do if the government of another country was found to be surreptitiously interfering in the internal politics and governmental affairs of their own country.
JohnDoe 2 hours, 33 minutes ago
He must not remember the late Paul Adderley's pledge to unwind the Sol Kerzner Atlantis deal. If ever a deal cried for stop and review this Baha Mar deal would be it.
jusscool 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
Sir Franklyn Wilson? You meant to say Frankie " the snake" Wilson. Meanwhile could you ask frankie if he's still bulldozing people's homes. And has any claims to other lands.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID