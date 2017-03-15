Praise For The Fnm Leader

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I WANT to publicly congratulate Dr Hubert Minnis for having the testicular fortitude to do what must be done to bring back the good name of this country.

No government coming to office should allow this bad deal that Christie and crew of Chinese carpetbaggers to go through.

They have sold out the interests of the Bahamian people, and in all likelihood have cut a few sides for their friends, family and lovers.

From the days of Pindling we all know that the Prime Minister and the Cabinet of the Bahamas controls all the work permits, all crown land, and any licensees that any investor would need, so the Government can and should use that power, especially with this Baha Mar madness.

I stand with Dr Minnis and the FNM, and I can’t wait for Dr Minnis to expose the corruption in this PLP Government and get a real deal that the Bahamian people could be proud of, not one that has to be hidden away before the courts for no reason like Dame Joan Sawyer said!

We have let this foolishness with Christie carry on for too long. The PLP has to go!

VELMA ROLLE

Nassau

March 14, 2017.