Halkitis: Fnm Leader To Blame For Altercation

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

GOLDEN Isles MP Michael Halkitis yesterday accused Free National Movement leader Dr Hubert Minnis of intentionally “provoking an altercation” between FNM supporters and campaigners for the Progressive Liberal Party who were canvassing the Carmichael Road area on Tuesday.

Several videos of the altercation were posted on social media and show supporters from both parties heckling each other; however, FNM Chairman Sidney Collie has insisted that it was the PLP’s supporters who first engaged his party members.

In one video, a team of FNM members, including party Leader Dr Hubert Minnis, are seen campaigning in the Golden Isles constituency when they were taunted by PLP supporters.

Some in the group also verbally attacked Dr Minnis, telling him he could not control his own party so how could he run the country, while shouting obscenities.

In a statement posted on social media, Mr Halkitis explained that he was aware that Dr Minnis and his candidate were doing a walkabout in the area, and intentionally led his team of campaigners in another direction.

However, he said, Dr Minnis led his team to the PLP headquarters which led to persons in the FNM “verbally taunting” the PLP supporters.

“Yesterday (Tuesday), I led another walkabout in the Golden Isles constituency as I have been doing regularly. Knowing that Dr Hubert Minnis and his new candidate were also doing a walkabout, I deliberately led my group west on Carmichael Road away from my headquarters and away from the FNM headquarters to avoid any possibility of our groups clashing,” Mr Halkitis said.

“Dr Minnis decided that in this politically charged atmosphere he should lead his group past my headquarters where some of his supporters proceeded to verbally taunt some young men in the area.

He continued: “A heated verbal altercation resulted. It was unfortunate but blame should be placed squarely on the shoulders of Hubert Minnis for provoking the altercation and then playing victim.”

In a statement to the media, Mr Collie said the actions of PLP supporters exposed the government’s desperation, adding that Bahamians can see “their tactics and activity”.

He said he hoped the PLP and “their supporters change their behaviour and begin to try to bring the country together instead of trying to divide it”.

“The PLP continues to have only a negative message for the people of The Bahamas. They do not have a record to run on so they have resorted to do nothing but act in a negative manor (sic). Bahamians across our country can see through their tactics and their negativity,” Mr Collie said.

“Every person has the right to be politically active. People have the right to support any candidate or party that they choose to and should not have to worry about supporters of other parties verbally assaulting them on the streets.

Mr Collie said: “I know that FNM supporters will continue to show respect to those who do not agree with us and I hope the PLP and their supporters change their behaviour and begin to try to bring the country together instead of trying to divide it.”

In another video, a woman in a FNM shirt is seen shouting obscenities at a PLP supporter, telling the man that Dr Minnis is her “Prime Minister” and Prime Minister Perry Christie does nothing but “sell dreams”.

In yet another video, a group of FNMs are seen walking through the constituency when a truck carrying people clad in yellow shirts emblazoned with Mr Halkitis’ face drives past.

“Y’all ain’t get no money, go home,” one man who was campaigning for Mr Halkitis is heard screaming on the video, “we want money.”

Persons on social media weighed in the on the drama with some blaming Mr Halkitis, some blaming Dr Minnis and others condemning both men.

One person wrote: “This is beginning to get on my last nerves. We are all Bahamian what is the problem? FNM or PLP why are we fighting each other? This puts tears in my eyes to see people older than me carrying on in such a manner. Ya’ll only showing the parts of the story ya’ll, FNM and PLP, want people to see. Please lets unite and become one. This is why we have had such poor governance since independence. What the hell ya’ll expect from ya’ll damn children?”

Another person said: “Juvenile behaviour. Mr Halkitis, I know you and you are better than this. Did you walk the constituency only to write about the FNM or did you walk to understand the concerns of the community better? If so then talk about that, what you learned, what the community’s needs and concerns are and how you plan to address them. Make your time count for something.”

It was also said on the video that Mr Halkitis was present; however he was not seen in the clip and has denied being there during the altercation.

The incident did not turn violent.