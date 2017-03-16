New Port A Blow To Grand Bahama

EDITOR, The Tribune.

NEW Carnival Cruise Port Grand Bahama - location is rather obvious east of the boundary of the Port on land owned by GBPA about 200 acres.

Like building a Shopping Centre Carnival, developer, will have an anchor tenant, Carnival then there will be retail, all the shops and restaurants, etc, to build up a rental income.

Look at Jamaica - they took a sleeping village on the south coast Falmouth and RCL developed it .... the port is totally self-supporting cruise visitors do not need to leave the port. Grand Bahama be warned.

Why no transparency on the detail? Why no public meeting and hearing to hear the opinion of the locals - people in the tourism trade?

Stem Cell Tourism - remember week after week we heard the PM talking about this new potential alternative pillar of the economy - one clinic open in five-years!

Chinese Banking system was to open a centre for the trading of the Quand (their money) where - in The Bahamas - anyone over the past three-years heard anything more?

South Ocean Casino-Hotel project - seems that also is bush crack gone.

Improved Jitney service - Hubert Ingraham always said leave them people alone you can’t ever get them organised - seems so. PLP failed on this also.

BAMSI - what is the real story? We know the contractor did not have building Insurance.

New License Plate system, started at $4m ended up at $8m and the Police when they stop you have no idea who the vehicle is legally owned by.

Well blow me down!

NHI - will the old folk, the Pensioners still get free medical care? Who knows certainly Health doesn’t want to tell anyone.

My fear for these folks that also is bush crack gone.

Awake Bahamians awake!

J HUTCHINSON

Nassau

March 13, 2017.