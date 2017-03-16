Prison Officer Found Hanged In Elizabeth Estates Police Cell

A PRISON officer in custody over a domestic dispute died in hospital on Tuesday after trying to hang himself in his holding cell at the Elizabeth Estates Police Station.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean told reporters that shortly before 11am on Tuesday, officers performing their routine checks of the holding cells noticed the man hanging from a rope in his cell.

According to ACP Dean, the ‘rope’ was made from the deceased’s own clothing.

ACP Dean said officials from the public clinic across the street were notified and lent their assistance in trying to provide cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the now deceased. Emergency Medical Services personnel were summoned and took the man to the hospital.

However, shortly before giving the official police statement on the matter, ACP Dean said police had received word that the man had died around midday. Her Majesty’s Coroner has now taken over the investigation, ACP Dean said.

