$50m Capital Raising Comes Aliv Next Week

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas’ new mobile operator will bring a $50 million capital raising ‘Aliv’ next week, its advisers yesterday predicting “a very successful offering”.

Michael Anderson, RoyalFidelity Merchant Bank & Trust’s president, confirmed to Tribune Business that the cellular provider would seek to raise the financing through a combination of bonds and bank credit.

Although he did not provide a breakdown, this newspaper understands that Aliv will seek to place $30 million worth of bonds with select Bahamian institutional and high net worth investors via a private placement.

Once that offering is completed, it will then move to close on a $20 million bank facility, upon which initial terms are already thought to have largely been agreed.

“We’re very encouraged by the initial feedback we’ve had,” Mr Anderson said of the capital markets’ reaction to the impending Aliv bond offering.

“We’ve had it out in the market over the last week or so to bring investors up to speed. We’re looking forward to what we thing will be a very successful offering.”

Damian Blackburn, Aliv’s chief officer, could not be reached for comment by Tribune Business yesterday, despite phone and e-mail messages being left.

He had previously confirmed to Tribune Business in February that Aliv and its financial adviser and placement agent, RoyalFidelity, were taking “market soundings” on the potential bond issue and other financing options then.

“There are soundings going on, but no official process,” Mr Blackburn said at the time. “We haven’t given any mandates yet to anybody. We’ve got a few different options, and are considering them all.

“We don’t necessarily need a bond issue,” he added. “We’re looking at all possibilities. We’re not fixed on a bond solution. We might look at bank debt. We don’t know all the answers yet. Whatever we do, it will be comprehensive and it’ll be done.”

The initial plan called for the $30 million bond component to be split into two equal tranches, with different principal and maturity terms.

One tranche, with a 10-year term, was to carry an interest coupon of between 7 per cent to 7.5 per cent. The second tranche, which was to have a 15-year maturity term, would carry a dividend of between 7.5-8 per cent to compensate investors for the longer term and extra risk.

Capital markets sources confirmed to Tribune Business yesterday that Aliv’s plans have firmed up over the past five to six weeks, with the major investment houses and broker/dealers invited to a briefing on the forthcoming bond issue on Wednesday afternoon.

Those present were given an overview of Aliv’s strategy and business model, together with its “performance to-date”, especially the number of mobile subscribers it has managed to attract since its November launch.

Mr Blackburn, speaking at the launch of Aliv’s business solution services at end-February 2017, said the operator had managed to capture 45,000 subscribers - equivalent to 25 per cent of the mobile market - within its first 12 weeks.

He added that the company had created some 250 Bahamians jobs, and invested $120 million in its initial operations and build-out of network infrastructure across New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco and Eleuthera.

Aliv, though, remains capital intensive as it moves to expand its network into Exuma, Bimini, Andros and the other Family Islands, fulfilling the roll-out obligations it committed to hit in its license from the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA).

The proceeds from the total $50 million raised will be used to finance Aliv’s continued build-out and operating expenses, with URCA having previously confirmed that the operator had hit its first service quality and roll-out targets, which were 99 per cent coverage on New Providence and 80 per cent on Grand Bahama.

Money managers present at Wednesday’s briefing were also given an insight into the potential risks associated with investing in Aliv, with both the mobile operator and RoyalFidelity understood to be eager to “get the bond issue away” by the middle of next week.

Tribune Business sources said another presentation will be given to targeted institutional investors and money managers prior to the launch, with representatives from Aliv’s two shareholders present to answer questions.

While BISX-listed Cable Bahamas holds a 48.25 per cent equity stake, and Board and management control, its joint venture partner and 51.75 per cent majority shareholder is the Government-owned HoldingCo.

Aliv’s capital raising is taking place before the Government completes divestment of its entire 100 per cent interest in HoldingCo to private Bahamian investors.

It is understood that HoldingCo’s Board of Directors, which has been appointed by the Christie administration, is scheduled to approve the Aliv offering at a meeting held either today or early next week.

Given that it is a private placement targeted at select investors, ordinary members of the public should not seek to get involved with the Aliv bond offering.