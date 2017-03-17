Man Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN denied sexual assault allegations levied against him during his formal arraignment in Supreme Court on Friday.

Theotis Jerome Barr appeared before Senior Justice Bernard Turner facing two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse concerning two alleged incidents with a 12-year-old girl last year on a Family Island.

It is alleged that during March, 2016, he had sex with the minor, who cannot legally give consent for sexual intercourse, and that between June 30 and July 7, 2016, he had sexual intercourse with the girl again.

Barr pleaded not guilty to both charges, which were brought under section 10(1)(a) of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 99. He was informed that he will have a fixture hearing before Justice Deborah Frazier on March 23, at which he will receive a date for his trial.

Barr remains on $8,500 bail which was granted to him last October. He has retained attorney David Cash to defend him.