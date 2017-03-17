Temporary Changes In Voter's Cards Distribution Venues

THE Parliamentary Registration Department has announced temporary changes in venues for the distribution of Voter’s Cards for registered voters in the Centreville, Free Town, Bains Town and Grants Town constituencies on Saturday.

Distribution of Voter’s Cards for registered voters of Centreville and Freetown will take place at Palmdale Primary School, Bradley Street, rather than St George’s Anglican Church.

Distribution of Voter’s Cards for registered voters of Bains Town and Grants Town will take place at C R Walker Senior High School, Blue Hill Road, rather than Wesley Methodist Church, Grants Town.

However, Voter’s Card distribution for these constituencies will resume at the usual centres on Monday.