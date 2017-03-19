Two Boys Shot Dead In Yellow Elder Gardens

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

TWO young boys were found shot to death early on Sunday morning on a dirt road off Graham Drive in Yellow Elder Gardens.

The bodies were discovered shortly after 9am. Officer in charge of the Central Detective Unit, Chief Superintendent Clayton Fernander, said police have no motive for the shootings at this time and he is appealing to members of the public for assistance.

The murder, the fourth in March, brought the country's homicide count to 36 for the year to date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS. Investigations continue.

