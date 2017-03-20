Construction Worker Shot Dead On The Job

By NICO SCAVELLA

POLICE are asking "what went wrong" after a male construction worker was shot to death on the job at the worksite of the new Post Office building on Tonique Williams-Darling highway yesterday afternoon.

Chief Superintendent Clayton Fernander, the Officer-in-Charge of the Central Detective Unit (CDU), said the deceased, who appeared to be in his mid-40s, was the only construction worker killed by the lone gunman yesterday, despite being one of "a number of other employees" working at the old City Market site.

He confirmed that the deceased was known to police and had been "in and out of the system" prior to his death.

However, Chief Supt Fernander said police have no motive for the killing, which pushes the murder count to 36 for the year, according to the The Tribune's records.

According to police, the construction worker was with a number of other employees in the westernmost portion of the plaza shortly after 2pm, when a lone gunman entered the area. The gunman shot the deceased to the body and then fled on foot, Chief Supt Fernander said.

