Carrying A Cross On The Highway

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A MAN carrying a large wooden cross along the busiest highway in Freeport yesterday drew stares from many curious passersby, but Leroy Clemenger, of Fort Myers, Florida, said his mission is to spread the message about Jesus.



The Tribune spotted Mr Clemenger walking with the cross inscribed with ‘Jesus Saves’ heading west along East Sunrise Highway around 3.30pm near the Masonic Lodge. He had already walked many miles from Silver Point Beach but could not say how far he was going to travel.

“I am not doing this for myself, I don’t want to lift up Leroy’s name, I want to lift up the name of Jesus – it’s about Him,” he said. “It is not about how far I’ve walked, it’s about how far He went to save us; we are just servants of the Lord - he did it all.”

Mr Clemenger told The Tribune he is a minister and has carried his cross in many places in the United States. “I figured since I come over here a lot, I would start carrying it here too,” he said.

When asked if had received any surprised and strange looks from people in Grand Bahama, he said: “I have gotten lots of looks, but it does not bother me. I had people run my cross over and do stuff like that, but not over here (in The Bahamas). People who don’t like what you doing, they don’t want to hear it, they don’t want to see it, but all you can do is pray for them,” he said.