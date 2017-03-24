Symonette: I’M No Threat To Minnis’ Leadership

By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
FORMER Deputy Prime Minister Brent Symonette last evening indicated that he has no interest in usurping Free National Movement Leader Dr Hubert Minnis if the party is victorious at the polls in the upcoming election.
During an address at the FNM’s eastern New Providence regional candidates launch, Mr Symonette, who served during the last Ingraham administration, said his sole reason for returning to frontline politics after a one-term hiatus is to rescue the country from the peril brought on by the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).
Speaking to a crowd of hundreds of party supporters, Mr Symonette responded to speculation about his motives: “I am here tonight to declare that I have no such intention. We have one leader, Dr Hubert Minnis.”
To a jubilant reaction, the St Anne’s candidate said the only party that should be concerned about a post-election struggle for power is the PLP.
Mr Symonette asserted that win or lose, Prime Minister Perry Christie could expect a strong push by Deputy Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis for the reins of leadership.
“What they should be afraid about is, well they are not going to win, but if they do win Perry Christie will only last one day because (Philip) ‘Brave’ Davis and his bunch will throw (Mr Christie) out.
“To use Perry Christie’s words, we have to save the Bahamas from that,” Mr Symonette said.
“So while Perry (Christie) is swinging and shuffling, Brave (Davis) will take it over. But they will not win,” he added.
Recently Mr Davis and Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller have publicly floated the idea that if the FNM is successful in the next general election, Dr Minnis would be ousted by those within the party eager to hold the seat of power.
The premise started with Mr Miller early this month, who in interviews with the press suggested that Dr Minnis will face a push for power within weeks of being elected.
Later Mr Davis said that Mr Symonette’s return to frontline politics was due to the latter sensing “a weak leader” in Dr Minnis, and that Mr Symonette consequently “thinks it’s his time to get in.”
In response last evening, Mr Symonette said the assertions are all done in an effort to distract the electorate from the failures of the Christie administration over the course of its tenure.
“It ain’t long now, and on Election Day you vote them out,” declared Mr Symonette.
Last night’s rally featured remarks from several other candidates and party standouts, including former Cabinet minister Janet Bostwick, Yamacraw candidate Elsworth Johnson, Seabreeze candidate Lanisha Rolle, Fox Hill candidate Shonel Ferguson and Elizabeth candidate Dr Duane Sands.
For his part, Mr Johnson, former Bar Association president, castigated the government for its handling of both the country’s justice system and branches of law enforcement.
Mr Johnson branded the government as a force unlike anything seen before. He alleged that the abuse endured by the judiciary under the PLP had many in the sector afraid for their social and financial futures.
“Nobody has the right to demonise the court. To try and frighten them and threaten them with imprisonment because you are dissatisfied with a judgment of the court,” Mr Johnson said, appearing to refer to Parliament’s proposed probe of a court ruling by Justice Indra Charles.
“An FNM government will ensure that all in the Bahamas are protected. I can tell you that an FNM government, led by Dr Hubert Minnis is committed to investing in the judicial systems that judges no longer have to be troubled by what is and what was labelled by Sir Burton Hall, the former Chief Justice of The Bahamas, as bureaucratic impertinence.”
Ms Ferguson used her address to present plans directly to the people of Fox Hill, promising her base that if elected, she would begin efforts on day one to improve the constituency’s fire services and drainage.
Dr Sands moved to further end speculation over his relationship with Dr Minnis, comparing his status in the party to a person underdressed for an event. To close out his address he put on ‘Roc with Doc’ ball-cap and said: “Now I am ready. It is time to ‘roc with Doc.’”
Lanisha Rolle used her allotted time to address her opponents in the Seabreeze constituency, insisting that her plans for the community, if embraced, would improve the lives of residents. She said the promises of current Seabreeze MP Hope Strachan have left the people of that constituency in a dire state, asserting that she was there to deliver a better future for that area.
In a surprising address, Mrs Bostwick endorsed Mr Johnson in Yamacraw, an area she once represented and called for the entire eastern district of New Providence to “set the pace on Election Day.”
Mrs Bostwick said she sees no need for the PLP to be returned to office, branding the party as the worst government in the history of the country.
Dr Minnis was unable to address the crowd due to unexpected rain, but in a prepared statement sent to members of the press last evening prior to the party’s event, he insisted that his “doing much but talking little” approach to governance will benefit the Bahamas, a drastic improvement over the “failing to do anything while wasting the people’s time and money” nature of Mr Christie.
The prepared speech noted that the “talkative” Mr Christie will soon conclude that the Bahamian people have grown tired and toned him out.
Presenting himself as an eager to work candidate, Dr Minnis’ prepared remarks asserted that at every stage of his life he has been working to improve the lives of Bahamians while Mr Christie has spent his “talking”.
Comments
TalRussell 9 hours, 36 minutes ago
Comrades! What's missing from Tribune Reporter Ricardo's article "Symonette: I’m No Threat To Minnis’ Leadership" - is all da swinging and shuffling Brent and Long Island's MP "Reheasa" have administrated to da "back" their "Leader" Minnis.
Brent, again you have learn to be real.
The only question is, will it be Brent or "Reheasa" dat administrators the drowning push to Minnis's back?
Isn't it clear that Brent is saying Minnis MUST win, or his ass be da grass - under Brent's and "Reheasa's" lawnmowers.
banker 8 hours, 38 minutes ago
Once again you are making things up. Brent has absolutely no use for Reheasa. I rather suspect that what Brent really wants, is to ameliorate the quality of life for those with all of the money that they will ever need in life, but must live like prisoners behind walls on a tiny island.
Wouldn't it be nice to be able to be free again to stroll in the evening at the beautiful point where Eastern Road meets Yamacraw Hill Road? Wouldn't it be nice again to take a picnic lunch to Jaws Beach and not worry about your car being broken into (again)? Wouldn't it be nice to get a pizza at Marco's and stroll down the boulevard on Prince Charles? Wouldn't it be nice again, to spend Saturday afternoon at Bonefish Pond without having gangs of young men look you up and down looking at your cell phone and chains? We are prisoners in our own homes after dark.
The rich people who's money that I managed, said that life was small here because of what the Bahamas has come. I suspect that it is very small for people who have money and know better things are possible. I think that Brent fits into that category. Plus it would be handy to know when the big contracks are coming up for Bahamas Hot Mix and the Ferries and such.
PastorTroy 9 hours, 33 minutes ago
I'm convinced Brent will challenge Minnis, may not be directly or publicly, but it will look like those who survive this upcoming election (if the FNM are successful ) advocated for him to be leader. This is the only plausible way for the Bahamas to have a white PM, well at least at this time in history. Don't let Brent fool you, he really, really wants to be PM, to rub shoulder with his political idol in the U.SA. #Drumpt
Maynergy 8 hours, 47 minutes ago
Looking to track "quality of life crimes, namely in Nassau ever likely? Maynergy@gmail.com Police Commissioner, has yet to pledge to get tough with quality of life offenders. Now, how could he hope for trust alongside the history of rising crimes of terror in part to the invasive drug incursions of the recent years in a number of localities namely New Providence and other urban cells in the northern Bahamas. In what maybe a first crime initiative since Sept 11, 2015, Police Commissioner could began in the climate of political intrigue and electioneering, crack down on so called nuisance crimes as does the department with more serious local ordinance violations and infractions. Maynergy@gmail.com believes a map of quality of life hot spots around the islands could began to track trends of shootings, robberies, burglaries, car theft, crimes associated with gambling, vehicular homicides and domestic violence. Further to garner reasonable results, publicizing a crime hotline, available nationwide as a totally free telephone number, 24/7, could very well loan to community participation in tactling the menace. Crime has reached a level unacceptable to rational civil order in New Providence as District police Commanders has yet to be held accountable for how they deal with crime in the area(s) assigned to cover. Community tolerance of crime in Blue Hill, Fox Hill, Yellow Elder, Bamboo town, Carmichael could be lowered and a dramatic upsurge in residents' awareness levels increase while acceptance of sober social norms returning. Basically how members of the community began to deal with one another should be a strategy of great concern to the Commanders. No doubt aggressive street hookers, peddlers, panhandlers may be notorious throughout town, loud and excessive rowdiness,wilding-out and music, irate citizens have become less likely to seek police assistance, due in part to residents overall confidence in the police machinery has faded over the years. Police Commissioner has yet to pledge a tough and reasonably community based police approach to crime stoppage and prevention with legitimacy and resolution to bring down the high blitz-levels of quality of life crime and fear in the metro Nassau area. Murder, manslaughter, vehicular homicides, cargo theft, domestic violence and widen drug incursions throughout central Nassau is a known fact, statistics has been alarmingly high for 12 years, compared to cities with population of less than 500,000 people. Police Commissioner and the Prime Minister have yet to repeatedly stress whether strict enforcement would be forthcoming. Maynergy@gmail.com believes quality of life crimes should become more a targeted plan for crime reduction and public concern in 2015 - 2017.
Maynergy 8 hours, 26 minutes ago
Ammadou Endorses and Votes for New Ideas Creative Leadership Results Oriented government for the islands of the Bahamas.
Spanish:
Ammadou Endorses y Votos para Nuevas ideas Liderazgo Creativo Resultados Gobierno orientado para las islas de las Bahamas.
Haitian Creole:
Ammadou syèn ak Vòt yo pou nouvo Lide Creative Lidèchip Rezilta oryante gouvènman an pou zile yo nan Bahamas.
French:
mmadou endosse et vote pour Nouvelles idées Leadership créatif Résultats Gouvernement orienté pour les îles des Bahamas.
Chinese:
Ammadou zàntóng hé tóupiào xīn xiǎngfǎ chuàngyì lǐngdǎo lì jiéguǒ miànxiàng bāhāmǎ qúndǎo de zhèngfǔ.
Yoruba:
Ammadou endorses ati awọn ibo fun New Ideas Creative Leadership Results Oorun ijoba fun awọn erekusu ti awọn Bahamas.
birdiestrachan 7 hours, 34 minutes ago
Now who the world would believe Mr: small things? Mr: Turn coat . He left Butler Turner out there all by herself. him and the other Doc, The White Knight wants to be PM and the Doc wiil be deputy PM. that is only their dream. they will wake up soon and find that they were dreaming.
banker 3 hours, 23 minutes ago
And you my dear, will never wake up -- always in a dream state. God Bless you -- you need it.
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 55 minutes ago
The FNM is in a far better position right now to lead this country than the PLP ....... Perry is going to run a smear campaign ......... but the people have already toned out his FLUFF
Minnis needs to remain focused on contrasting the FNM's new Agenda with the failed PLP Charter............. That is his winning ticket ............. No need for Doc to sling mud with a toothless, bumbling, despotic Perry Christie
