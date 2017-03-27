Fnm Candidate Owed $9,500 In Settlement Deal

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

THE Free National Movement’s North Eleuthera candidate yesterday took “full responsibility” for his failure to settle a 15-year-old debt worth $9,500 to the Department of Customs, and pledged to pay the full amount outstanding today.

Howard “Rickey” Mackey told Tribune Business he had “completely forgotten” about the settlement agreement he made with the Customs Department in mid-2013, relating to $12,789 in outstanding import duties owed by his company since June 2002.

Mr Mackey made one $3,197 payment to the Public Treasury, via RBC’s Harbour Island branch, in April 2013 but left around $9,500 due and owing until exposed by his political opponents this weekend.

Bradley Roberts, the Progressive Liberal Party’s chairman, told his party’s campaign rally at Hatchet Bay: “The FNM candidate for North Eleuthera, Howard ‘Rickey’ Mackey, to date owes the Bahamas government thousands of dollars in Customs duties which he committed in writing to pay, but has failed to do so.”

Mr Roberts subsequently publicly disclosed the contents of what appears to be the Customs Department’s entire file on Mr Mackey, including his April 18, 2013, letter seeking agreement on his payment plan. Also revealed are a cheque payment by Mr Mackey, plus numerous receipts, invoices, bills of lading and Customs entries.

Mr Mackey questioned how the documents ended up in Mr Roberts’ possession, describing the PLP chairman as “a political hack”.

Another issue, perhaps more pertinent for Bahamian taxpayers and the public, is why the Customs Department waited more than a decade to pursue outstanding taxes owed to it.

Confirming that he still owed $9,500 to Customs, Mr Mackey told Tribune Business of his settlement proposal and the debt: “I had completely forgotten about it.

“I’m not denying it,” he added. “I take full responsibility, and tomorrow [today] I will take care of my obligations to the Customs Department.”

For the full story, see Tribune Business.