Fnm Candidate Owed $9,500 In Settlement Deal

By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
THE Free National Movement’s North Eleuthera candidate yesterday took “full responsibility” for his failure to settle a 15-year-old debt worth $9,500 to the Department of Customs, and pledged to pay the full amount outstanding today.
Howard “Rickey” Mackey told Tribune Business he had “completely forgotten” about the settlement agreement he made with the Customs Department in mid-2013, relating to $12,789 in outstanding import duties owed by his company since June 2002.
Mr Mackey made one $3,197 payment to the Public Treasury, via RBC’s Harbour Island branch, in April 2013 but left around $9,500 due and owing until exposed by his political opponents this weekend.
Bradley Roberts, the Progressive Liberal Party’s chairman, told his party’s campaign rally at Hatchet Bay: “The FNM candidate for North Eleuthera, Howard ‘Rickey’ Mackey, to date owes the Bahamas government thousands of dollars in Customs duties which he committed in writing to pay, but has failed to do so.”
Mr Roberts subsequently publicly disclosed the contents of what appears to be the Customs Department’s entire file on Mr Mackey, including his April 18, 2013, letter seeking agreement on his payment plan. Also revealed are a cheque payment by Mr Mackey, plus numerous receipts, invoices, bills of lading and Customs entries.
Mr Mackey questioned how the documents ended up in Mr Roberts’ possession, describing the PLP chairman as “a political hack”.
Another issue, perhaps more pertinent for Bahamian taxpayers and the public, is why the Customs Department waited more than a decade to pursue outstanding taxes owed to it.
Confirming that he still owed $9,500 to Customs, Mr Mackey told Tribune Business of his settlement proposal and the debt: “I had completely forgotten about it.
“I’m not denying it,” he added. “I take full responsibility, and tomorrow [today] I will take care of my obligations to the Customs Department.”
Comments
realfreethinker 5 hours, 9 minutes ago
I hope the data protection commisioner is investigating how this information gets into the hands of bradley roberts. The plp is taking our right to privacy to anothe level.They are a danger to any right thinking Bahamian. We had better wake up.
Clamshell 5 hours ago
I am no PLP fan, but no politician can claim a "right to privacy" in evading taxes, duties, etc., that are a decade old. It is a form of theft, and we have a right to know who the thieves are, no matter what party.
I have imported hundreds of thousands of $$ worth of goods and vehicles over the years, I was never once allowed to remove them from the dock until the duty and fees were paid, in cash. But I'm not a connected politician, either.
He "forgot"? Bullshlt. Did he ever forget to collect a payment owed him? I doubt it. Thief. Pure and simple. Thief.
realfreethinker 4 hours, 52 minutes ago
The fact that he owed the government he must be made to pay for. My issue is that a politcal operative has a private file from customs and if you don't see the danger in that then you miis my point
The_Oracle 4 hours, 49 minutes ago
This is what happens when the "who you know" and not what you know (the LAW of the Land!) rules the day. If the Bahamas could collect all the past due and "Round filed" Money owed to Government Departments and utility companies by the politically connected it would be a good start.
truetruebahamian 4 hours, 39 minutes ago
I am going FNM and we do not need this calibre of person representing us. I will vote otherwise if he is on my slate of candidates.
TalRussell 4 hours, 29 minutes ago
Comrades! If you take $9,500 at say 12% annual interest compounded yearly, the amount money you would owe after not making a payment for 15 years, would result in you owing Customs $51,998.88.
And, this does not include Late Payment & Collection service charges.
Stapedius 4 hours, 19 minutes ago
Another piece of $h!?. He didn't forget he never intended to pay. It's funny how everyone is concerned about privacy when it concerns them. The amount of scum spread in the media and social media is appalling and people suck it up. No complaints if someone else's loved one is sprawled out dead on the street or private sexual moments illegally posted on social media. All respect and decency goes out the window then. As far as I'm concerned if you present yourself for public office you are fair game. Be warned and clean ya dirt up before trying to represent people.
Stapedius 4 hours, 7 minutes ago
Same goes for all these political S#!t heads FNM, PLP DNA and these fringe groups. Social media will be watching you since y'all seem to have no to respect for the Bahamian people. The official media leaning all over the place so it's time for people to take it to the streets and expose the nonsense that's been going on. Perry needs to go, Minnis need to go sit down. A band of dead people with lousy ideas.
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 4 minutes ago
Every political candidate vying for an MP post in the upcoming 2017 election has skeletons in their closets ........... it is just that some have more than others
Why are we finding it strange that the PLP "hacks" have access to Bahamians' government and corporation records for such a time as this .......... ethically disgusting, but its a part of the contemporary Bahamian political culture
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
PLP, FNM, DNA.......same difference. Lady Ping was caught stealing by way of not paying her real property taxes for many years and what did Crooked Christie do....he appointed her Governor-General !
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 46 minutes ago
Yep ............ that is the difference between the FNM and PLP
Seaman 2 hours, 37 minutes ago
Mr Mackey has the makings of a bad man. If he chose to run for office ,he should have been smart enough to pay any outstanding bills. Stupid is what stupid does. That being said..... What's good for one is good for all. Air it all out. Tell us what all the PLPs, FNMs and all the others owe. Sit down everyone....... The sh!t about to hit the fan.
OMG 26 minutes ago
Has anybody noticed the total bias by the laughingly called "the peoples station" in showing lengthy speeches by PLP speaker like Bradley Roberts but not by FNM. Dictatorship is alive and well.
UserOne 9 minutes ago
Bradley Roberts is running on about $9,500.00 owed by an FNM candidate yet Miller and his family owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in electricity bills and Lady Pindling never paid property tax. I don't know how he can fix his mouth to talk about this!
