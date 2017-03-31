'Bomb Threat' At Grand Bahama Shipyard

By DENISE MAYCOCK

OPERATIONS at the Grand Bahama Shipyard came to a halt on Friday morning when workers were sent home for the rest of the day following a reported bomb threat.

The Tribune spoke to an employee, who said they were only told that the shipyard was closing for the day due to an emergency.

When The Tribune contacted police concerning the reported threat they were referred to shipyard officials concerning the matter. But officials could not be reached for comment.

The disruption in operation has impacted business at the shipyard, which is the largest ship care facility in the region, employing more than 800 workers.

Grand Bahama Police are questioning a 22-year-old Eight Mile Rock man in connection with an armed robbery earlier this week.

According to reports, police received reports shortly after noon on Tuesday that a man with a handgun had entered a business establishment in Russell Town, Eight Mile Rock, and robbed the employee.

The gunman fled on foot but was later arrested by police.