Dna Candidate Slams Pm's Vat Address

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

DEMOCRATIC National Alliance (DNA) candidate for Garden Hills Youri Kemp on Friday blasted Prime Minister Perry Christie for what he termed a "weak performance" accounting for the Value-Added Tax (VAT) regime that was "thin" on analysis or answers.

Mr Kemp, the party's spokesperson for the economy and finance, joined a chorus of political groups and pundits left unsatisfied by Mr Christie's parliamentary address on VAT in the House of Assembly on Wednesday.

"It was clear to anyone listening that the 'Report' would be thin on analysis, as well as short on actual answers," he said in a statement on Friday.

"The Bahamian people deserve better than this and we, in the Democratic National Alliance, believe wholeheartedly that change is needed and needed now. Considering that the Junior Minister for Finance already went on record stating that there was no possible way for a proper accounting for the VAT revenues and expenditures; and considering that there was no mid-term budget given by Christie or his Junior Minister, this administration not only missed the mark on the point of giving us details on the VAT regime, but devolved their level of service to the Bahamian people.

"The DNA expected a detailed breakdown, line for line and proper analysis on how the VAT regime was performing; from what areas and sectors were they receiving VAT revenue from; and what validates the statements by the Prime Minister on the expenditure side with the tax revenue with VAT highlighted. We did not get that. What we got was a rally speech with no substance and misleading terms that we feel are insulting."

Mr Kemp pointed out that the country's deficits were back at pre-VAT percentages, with overall debt rising to more than $7 billion, despite the fact that the tax was promoted as a measure that would decrease deficits and reduce overall debt.

Mr Kemp lamented that the Prime Minister missed a chance to not only break down VAT performance as a taxation measure, but also speak to its performance in relation to Customs Duties.

"For example, from which sectors VAT was being extracted from primarily and how that is affecting revenue and the overall buoyancy of the economy. He failed to deliver, and we think that he did not even know he had to deliver on that.

"Lastly, the Central Revenue Agency, which was supposed to be the newly constituted agency to assist with all of the aforementioned concerns on VAT and overall revenue management, has been set aside by this administration in what we would clarify as a purposely neglect of proper accounting and management protocols.

"It is not going to get better under this administration. It is spend, spend, and spend with no accountability. They must be changed."