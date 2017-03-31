Hiding Behind Anonymity

EDITOR, The Tribune

THE present, highly-publicsed controversy about the proposed casino licence for Baha Mar, with full-page advertisements and letter to the Editor, is being played out on a slanted stage that should not be provided by an eminent publication like The Tribune.

Today’s “Open Letter to Gaming Board” raises serious issues about the licence applicant Sky Warriors Bahamas Limited and its parent Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, owners of Baha Mar.

This paid advertisment cannot be traced to any identifiable organisation or individuals, only to “Bahamians who want a better Bahamas”. A similar Letter to the Editor today titled “Baha Mar Concerns” is signed only “Watching and Waiting”.

To be blunt, these are communications by writers hiding behind the cowardly shield of anonymity. By contrast, today’s response by Baha Mar is signed by its named President, Graeme Davis.

I take no position as to the factual accuracy behind the claims made by either side in this dispute, or how our Gaming Board should react.

But I strongly object to one side of this significant national issue being allowed to argue anonymously, and I view The Tribune as having abandoned reputable journalistic principles in providing the platform.

I have long objected to the paper’s acceptance of letters signed only “The Graduate” or “The Whistleblower”.

Although they are often interesting and well-reasoned, what reader can have any respect for opinions too cautious to provide their name?

I have been told that, in this small country, The Tribune would lose these writers if forced to unveil themselves, for fear of being “victimised”. So what?

I point out that the distinguished Tribune owner and editorialist Eileen Carron could often claim to have been “victimised” over the years, but that has never stopped her from courageously writing the truth as she sees it.

Why should these modern opinion mavens be given a free ride to write without taking personal responsibility?

The departure of anonymous writers is never a great loss to the public discourse, and would restore The Tribune’s journalistic integrity to the level of The New York Times.

We have plenty of controversial letter writers and columnists who can take their place while providing full personal disclosure.

Baha Mar is and will inevitably remain a controversial subject. Debate should be vigorous, but must be conducted on an open stage without hiding behind opaque screens suggesting hidden agendas.

The transparency of Freedom of Information is not only for Government, it must also apply to any private party wishing to appear in the public forum.

RICHARD COULSON

Nassau

March 29, 2017