Break-In At Office

BRENDAN Foulkes’ Hospitality Management Services office on Parliament Street was broken into sometime Friday evening, but nothing was stolen.

Mr Foulkes, who is busy instructing FNM poll workers for the May 10 general elections, discovered the break-in when he went to his office on Saturday morning. The lock on his secretary’s desk drawer had been forced open as was the lock at his desk. He said that although his desk had been rummaged through, nothing had been taken, not even the one or two items that might have had some monetary value.

Mr Foulkes agreed that whoever had broken in were obviously looking for something that they did not find.

The police agreed that it had appeared he had been “targeted” because there were two other offices in the same complex that had not been entered. The doors to both of those offices were unlocked. However, no attempt had been made to open them.

Mr Foulkes said that whatever the person, or persons who had entered were looking for they did not find, because, although locks were broken to get into drawers, nothing was missing.