Fnm Chairman Expresses Concern Over Nottage’S Health

FREE National Movement Chairman Sidney Collie has expressed concern over the medical condition of Progressive Liberal Party Bain and Grants Town representative Dr Bernard Nottage following his worrisome performance during an appearance at a recent campaign rally.

In an interview with The Tribune on Sunday, Mr Collie said he was “surprised” at the level of competence displayed by Dr Nottage during his address to a crowd of supporters at last Thursday’s PLP rally at R M Bailey Park.

Mr Collie said he and members of the FNM were concerned by what appeared to be “a major and pressing matter.”

He told The Tribune: “Based on reports, we are now aware that he is unwell. He has been told by his doctors to remain on bed rest. At this time, we just want him to get as well as possible.”

Mr Collie continued: “Despite political differences, Dr Nottage is a man who has given a great deal of his life to the governance of this country. His career is a career of note and we pray that he return to good health in the shortest period of time.”

Asked if Dr Nottage’s current condition should remove him from contention in the upcoming general election, Mr Collie said he wasn’t in a position at this time, to comment on such a suggestion.

He stated: “His political future is not the focal point at this time. His health is. We in the FNM remain focused on seeing his medical condition recover to a point where that discussion could be had, firstly by him.”

Dr Nottage, 71, was examined by a doctor at his home on Thursday night for “dehydration”, according to PLP chairman Bradley Roberts, shortly after slurring and stumbling over his words during his speech on the rally stage.

Dr Nottage’s wife came to his side near the end of his presentation, during which the veteran politician mispronounced words and had to constantly correct his sentences.

Visibly flustered as he spoke to the large crowd of supporters, Dr Nottage was attempting to praise members of the various law enforcement entities and plot the course ahead for the PLP and its fight against crime.

However, his dazed demeanour and incoherent speech led many in attendance to question his overall health. Dr Nottage was forced to wrap up his speech as the DJ played loud music to drown out his words.

His performance has sparked rumours that the senior MP’s behaviour suggested a much more serious health condition or signalled his need to retire from frontline politics.

When asked whether the party had given any consideration to an outcome that would see Dr Nottage unable to contest the seat, Mr Roberts told The Tribune on Friday that “nothing has occurred to consider that”. He also said on Friday that Dr Nottage was “resting comfortably” after the difficult experience.

When contacted yesterday, Mr Roberts insisted that Dr Nottage’s condition had improved considerably, according to him, to a degree where Dr Nottage could address the media on his own behalf.

However, all attempts by The Tribune on Sunday to contact Dr Nottage directly were unsuccessful.