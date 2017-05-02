Failure Of The Plp

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Forget all the rallies - the political signs and face reality as this I believe has already cast who will win Government on May 10th.

50,000 residents of Nassau receive food assistance daily.

Unemployment is at the highest it has been for 10 plus years.

VAT is not one charge of 7.5% - food store prices have some 30% VAT.

Refusal of the Christie Government to conform to the People’s result in the Gaming Referendum. No way was it a Public Relations Poll.

60 years to recognise women do not have equal rights then the Referendum.

Cost Electricity over the four plus years cost the consumer over $350m and the Government couldn’t care seemingly.

The Christie Government is tired and generic, over 50% of the voters will be young.

‘Bahamas for Bahamians’ in 2012 turned out to be what?

ZNS wastes possibly millions on a new transmission tower yesterday for what?

No accountability for Official Travel since 2012.

NHI is Christie taking from the Pensioners what they have now - Free care?

NHI is Christie cancelling the private Health Insurance of the Civil Service, Police, Defence Force and Immigration?

Stealing from Post Office - Passports and no one charged - money gone.

Vehicle Licence plates - Police have no way in knowing who owns the vehicle.

BAMSI basically put the Family Island farmer out of business - how can you compete?

BAMSI fire - contractor No Insurance - no one takes responsibility, oh Mr Davis. This was missed also by Ministry of Finance, Perry Christie.

BTC have we received the 1.2% we were supposed to receive?

Swift Justice - only when it is convenient for the AG.

Trinidad just given by US a new state of the art Border Control system - we paid $8 million for ours - why? We might not have citizens in ISIS but.

I think most voters have along time ago made up their minds who they want to govern after May 10th...

I for one pray we will not have to endure what we did so painfully over the past four years.

Could we end up with a coalition of the two other parties?

I am ashamed of those young people who did not register to vote all 10,000 plus of them. Remember after May 10th you can’t grumble you did not exercise your Constitutional Right to choose who you wish to govern you.

I hope the next cabinet will consist of only eight Ministers...why more?

Say six Parliamentary Secretaries and that’s it.

Fellow Bahamians don’t get swung by NHI Primary Care get sick like what Perry Christie said and still says too many die because they can’t afford hospital care - Christie nothing changed believe me nothing there will still be 700 plus annually dying because they don’t have the means, money, to pay for hospital-surgery care.

You missed the total issue.

Fellow Bahamians - let there be Peace in our streets as we go through this period.

M ROBINSON

Nassau,

April 25, 2017.