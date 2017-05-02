Ingraham: Fire All Of The Plp

Reader poll
By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
FORMER Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham last night urged scores of supporters in North Abaco to “fire” the Progressive Liberal Party-led government for “lying” about value-added tax (VAT) and failing to account for government malfeasance.
He also claimed to have information about a theft of nearly $1m from the Ministry of Finance.
The former Free National Movement (FNM) leader called on supporters to vote for his party as the PLP had lost public trust, adding that there were no “in-betweens, no spoilers, no green,” a reference to third party the Democratic National Alliance (DNA).
Taking the stage at Ingraham Park in Cooper’s Town, Mr Ingraham also gave his full endorsement of FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis to be the next prime minister of the country.
On the issue of lax oversight in government, Mr Ingraham told supporters that when the details on theft in the public sector comes to light after the next election, people will scratch their heads.
“T’iefin going on every day,” he said. “I told you about the cookie jar. I’m just told today, yesterday actually, that $860,700 was stolen in the Ministry of Finance under the watchful eyes of, or not so watchful eyes of the prime minister and Mr Halkitis.
“Eight hundred and sixty thousand dollars just gone, gone, gone,” the former minister of finance said, however he did not elaborate on this.
He also referenced unaccounted for sums in the Road Traffic Department and Department of Social Services.
“It’s clear they have no interest in accounting for anything,” he also said. “They can’t even account for the VAT. It’s time for them to go.
“I want you to fire them for lying to you. They lied to you, they told you they would introduce VAT, that you had to pay it on your light bill, water bill, the hospital, your food, insurance, on everything - you must pay this because they say Ingraham left the Bahamas broke and we need to pay the debt so we’re going to have this new tax on everything.
“Well that was a lie then, it’s a lie now. They got the tax, they collect the money, the debt is higher now than it was before, they knew they were lying when they lied to you, they been collecting the money, the debt has not decreased. For that deceit, fire them.”
Mr Ingraham did not directly address revelations that broke earlier this month that Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald had appealed for contracts from former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian on behalf of his family’s businesses.
However, he noted that he was aware of calls for Mr Fitzgerald’s resignation, as well as Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson, who has admitted that her family held interests in shops at the mega-resort.
“You know I read in the newspaper and I hear people saying Jerome Fitzgerald got to go, Allyson Maynard got to go, (Agriculture Minister) Alfred Gray got to go, clearly their interests and their duty have been in conflict. It ain’t only that instead of working for you many of them have been busy working for themselves, a whole bunch of them don’t know the difference between their public duty and their private interests.
“So I ain’t worried about whether this one got to go or the next one, I say fire the bunch of them! All of them! And if there are some good ones among them, say to yourself remember the story of the parrot and the crow,” he told the energetic crowd.
“. . . So I say to those amongst the PLP who do have some good in them, if you had not with the crows been found, you too will be safe and sound but you got to go too – all.”
Mr Ingraham resigned as the North Abaco MP shortly following his party’s defeat at the polls in 2012.
Incumbent PLP MP Renaldo Curry won the seat in the resulting bye-election, and has later come under scrutiny over his frequent absences from the House of Assembly.
Speaking to his former constituents, Mr Ingraham stressed that he still loved them, and noted that they had experienced governance under both parties, with the better representation coming from the FNM.
He underscored that the FNM’s candidate for North Abaco, Darren Henfield, was the best option, flagging up his military service and legal experience.
“You can vote for a candidate who has demonstrated to you over the past five years that he does not want to work for you,” Mr Ingraham said, “or you can vote for Darren Henfield, the FNM candidate for North Abaco, a man with a desire to serve you; a man with experience, a man with a plan for North Abaco, Darren Henfield.
“The other candidate, who like Darren is a near and dear relative of mine, is not an option,” he said, referring to the DNA’s standard-bearer.
He said the next governing party will either be the FNM or PLP, suggesting that a vote for another option is a waste.
Last night, Mr Ingraham also decried the proliferation of web shops throughout the country, calling for restricted opening hours for their operation.
“If I got the number house open all the time, addicts who are buying numbers (will) be around there all the time. So we got to control the hours they can operate and the number they can have,” he said.
He ended his address in Abaco by telling voters that when they mark their ‘x’ on Election Day, to say “this is for Papa.”
Comments
Alex_Charles 15 hours, 18 minutes ago
Mark my words.
The PLP is going to win.
banker 15 hours, 14 minutes ago
You may be right. Too many dumb phocques out there with a vote, and the PLP is a criminal organisation with a penchant for chicanery. Remember Valentine Grimes being caught with a suitcase of "practice ballots"?
Cobalt 6 hours, 21 minutes ago
Yup. I remember banker.
DDK 15 hours, 11 minutes ago
No Way! The Torch Rules!
Well_mudda_take_sic 14 hours, 42 minutes ago
And sadly the Torch held by you know who would do nothing but burn your......!
DDK 14 hours, 35 minutes ago
Oh ye of little faith!
Well_mudda_take_sic 13 hours, 58 minutes ago
Faith involves belief. Knowledge is something you know!
banker 13 hours, 20 minutes ago
And truth is something you don't. Sorry. Caught you at it.
Alex_Charles 13 hours, 6 minutes ago
Sorry but I've lost hope and faith. We are doomed. Get out while the currency means something
banker 12 hours, 6 minutes ago
I have just been shown a brilliant, brilliant way to get American currency, get it out, and be totally legal, and it doesn't involve the Central Bank or Bahamian banks. I knew that I could count on my fellow Bahamians to be ingenious and beat the system. The system is foolproof, and it turns out that certain folks in the north/north east of the country have been doing it for years.
licks2 12 hours, 9 minutes ago
And you know that the plp will win. . .one week before they win? People I think I owe you an apology for always saying that the peanut gallery on this site were disgruntle FNMs. . .but after both of them are now using the PLP's sprint-to-the-finish strategy. . .which I was introduce to this morning by one of my big PLP friends (who did not speak to me for almost a year and came looking for me this morning to tell me his confidence for a PLP win come May 10th-also telling me that they are basing their outlook on knowledge. . I am basing mine on faith!). . ."the PLP will win". . .and is being used by PLP operatives around town. . .THESE PERSONS ARE INSIDE PERSONS OF THE PLP! They are not likely to be using the PLP inside "self-talk" to its people up-to the finish line on May 10th!
The second thing is the obvious strategy of saying what is likely to happen if doc turns out to be not the right fit for PM! Watch the tune and wording of persons here. . .Alex and mudder-take are from the inside of the PLP. . .or they have someone from there who has told them what the end-game of the party up to the finish line is! I know. . .
banker 12 hours, 5 minutes ago
Doc will turn out to be fit. He has a great team.
Reality_Check 10 hours, 54 minutes ago
@licks2: Like so many, you are now grappling with your own doubts that are perfectly justified given what I know (and I think Mudda_Sic also knows) about the real Minnis!
Honestman 10 hours, 29 minutes ago
Mudda: you need to stop this duplicate posting using Reality-Check. It is obvious that Mudda and Reality are the same author. Do you think we are stupid?
OMG 14 hours, 52 minutes ago
If and its a big if then this country is doomed. And these deluded PLP supporters often voting simply because the family have always voted PLP are blind to the corruption going on and at their expense. Vote PLP and watch for a downgrade, possible devaluation, VAT up to 15% and a new hotel that can never grow the economy as promised. Go ahead and while you struggle to survive the men you blindly followed will have no financial problems.
TalRussell 15 hours, 8 minutes ago
Comrades! If any second individual is guilty of splitting-hairs in their support of the Red Party actually winning on May 10, 2017 - it has be the "High Fisherman" from Cooper's Town - with the first being Reheasa, the House member for Long Island.
Bet on it - back when Papa Hubert vouched for his hand picked "Love Offerings" Candidate to replace him in Cooper's Town - the natives turned their backs on both Papa and his "Love Offerings" hand picked Candidate.
Maybe the Red Movement can win come May 10, 2017 - but isn't Papa Hubert late to support the party - considering he has never publicly supported Minnis -never even once to the best my recollection? I'm surprised Papa Hubert is not on his birthplace island - campaigning in support of Long Island's fractured candidate Reheasa?
Nothing more than two former law partners and still close friends - attempting to control the political agenda.
DDK 13 hours, 15 minutes ago
Comrade Russell. All families have tiffs, but blood is thicker than water. I am told North Abaco is looking VERY red!
realfreethinker 15 hours, 7 minutes ago
$860,000.00? I guess the only way to stop this madness is to vote their asses out. This is insane
realfreethinker 14 hours, 58 minutes ago
Paging birdiestrachan. We await your apologetic response or excuse on this one. PLEASEEE
birdiestrachan 14 hours, 31 minutes ago
The majority of the voters did not care about what the FNM;s papa had to say in 2012. and they care even less in 2017. They must be really desperate bringting him back to prove what.??
licks2 11 hours, 46 minutes ago
Oh yes birdie you are soooooooooooo right. . .the people did not care a damn what papa said in 2012. . .THEY JUST WANTED HIS BEHIND GONE. . .because they were mad as hell with him. . .mad at him far less than they are pissed-off with the PM right now. THEY NOW HATE PM CHRISITE AND HIS SCANDALOUS PARTY! They were so mad with papa the PLP won with less than 50% of the votes said loud and clear that
voters hated papa but were not prepared to vote PLP. . .so they went DNM or stayed at home. . .thus the PLP won with only its base. . .something that never happened before in the history of this nation! One think I will say. . yall PLP does get yinna "talking points" on cue now. . .same questions and statements used by one of my big PLP friend this morning!! Lol!
TalRussell 14 hours, 22 minutes ago
Comrades! One name kept under cover never to be mentioned by either of the two major parties during this general election cycle - is that of Renward Wells?
Just you watch how the Bamboo Town constituency going figure interestingly prominently in the May 10, 2017 vote counting?
There are Seven other constituencies to watch more than the others on May 10 - cause how they go - so will decide the heart condition prime ministerial minority government Victor over da opposition loser?
Regardless, not much will change. The new government will cancel out the contracts handed-out to political supporters - to reassign them to a whole new set of political supporters and hang-oners. Same political corruption shi$ - just wearing a different colour t-shirts. .
licks2 11 hours, 39 minutes ago
Tal this strategy will not work. . .yall just keep high-lighting yinna dumb crap by reminding about some other party dirt. . .THE PLP MUST GO. . .YALL EEN GETTTING IT. . .WE DON'T WANT YINNA NO MORE. . .AND THE MORE YINNA KICK-UP AND SCREAM THE MORE WE WANT TO SEE YINNA NO MORE! Lol!
realfreethinker 9 hours, 53 minutes ago
You are so right It's all about bigging up the egos of their minions. They need the give the plp loyalists the truth so that they can begin preparing for the royal cutass they will get May 10th
birdiestrachan 14 hours, 4 minutes ago
The FNM Papa had his cookie jar story. then he stood on the house floor and said that the former Government had left the treasury in a good financial posotion. He proceeded to spend like a drunken sailor/. He gave away BTC. Now he walks around as if he had no hand in anything that is wrong in this country. If he is the FNM Saviour then so be it. Let all see what he can do to save the FNM's
DDK 13 hours, 11 minutes ago
Well, Freethinker, you got your wish! LOL!
realfreethinker 12 hours, 54 minutes ago
LOL i knew he/she would not disappoint me
licks2 11 hours, 32 minutes ago
No. . .he een come to save no FNM them. . .he came on the doc wagon to help some of us swing voters to feel a little more " at rest" with our shaky decision to support rocin doc. . .I told my PLP friend this morning that the thinking on the ground is "iffin papa like him. . .he mussie real fer real". . .he wanted to know what I think the FNM brought papa back for!
Greentea 5 hours, 53 minutes ago
Papa aint for Minnis- Papa for Henfield. An important difference.
sheeprunner12 13 hours, 56 minutes ago
Ingraham did the honorable thing in 2012 ....... he lost the 2012 election and subsequently resigned from his post as Leader of the FNM (defeated government) ............... Now how Minnis was appointed as FNM leader/Leader of the Opposition may be debatable ...... But it is good to see HAI endorse HAM (despite the rumours that he was part of the inner turmoil between HAM & LBT) ...... LBT is no longer politically relevant, so Ingraham is going with the winner this time
Publius 13 hours, 17 minutes ago
Where did Ingraham endorse Minnis? He said he stands in solidarity with the Party and its leader. You need to understand what that statement means. It means, I am FNM, so I'm not going to go against the FNM. That is all it means coming from Ingraham. If Ingraham were endorsing Minnis, he would do what only he can do, which is give a true recommendation of him based on what he knows of him that no one else can speak to. Not once in five years has Ingraham ever done that. And when asked directly about Minnis' capabilities, he refuses to answer and simply says, it is what it is and this is who we have. If you know Ingraham, you know what he is actually saying. Even if you don't know him, the fact that he refuses to say why Minnis would make a good Prime Minister says more than anything else.
DDK 12 hours, 36 minutes ago
"Taking the stage at Ingraham Park in Cooper’s Town, Mr Ingraham also gave his full endorsement of FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis to be the next prime minister of the country."
Publius 11 hours, 32 minutes ago
Why are you quoting the Tribune's words? My comments are about Ingraham's words, and I cited those words in my post.
licks2 11 hours, 26 minutes ago
I forgot yinna PLP them don't read the Tribune. . .hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha. . .you and birdie them does train together aye? What a buncha convoluted foolishness. . .now tell me what I mean when I say dat you really need to go chill. . .YOON MAKING TOO MUCH SENSE THERE FELLA!
TalRussell 13 hours, 33 minutes ago
Comrades! Political hypocrite and political opportunist comes mind when I think Cooper's Town?
To Minnis's credit, he did attempt to champion that the 'era of former PM Papa Hubert was over'...But the dominant financial figures along with their puppet surrogates within the red party - was not about to allow that to happen - and we now know it never materialized - made more evident with the failed leadership attempts via forcing a convention and when that failed - 'Surrogate She' - staged a Seven-House MP's Coup....And, now here we are with Papa's flash lip service to the red party - resurfacing in his old Cooper's Town constituency.
Do I believe that the electorate across the Bahamaland - want to throw the PM and his gang of MP's out- absolutely they want to - but will they for Papa Hubert's asking? We shall have to wait to see which former law partner - if any - the people follow on may 10, 2017?
banker 13 hours, 18 minutes ago
This is the second post of yours today that I can't follow. You will have to be more direct and eliminate all of the oblique references that are incomprehensible.
DDK 13 hours, 13 minutes ago
I think it has something to do with brownies!
realfreethinker 12 hours, 52 minutes ago
you mean marywanna loaded ones?
TalRussell 12 hours, 40 minutes ago
Comrade Banker, if you don't understand or likes what I posted, well? But it's my opinion and no one else's. Sometimes I have writes a certain way, even if it gets me in trouble cause I has no political bias. Sometimes it's like some kinds visionary takes over control me and the thoughts says - okay Comrade, let me tag along for the ride.
banker 12 hours, 12 minutes ago
Not complaining. Sometimes entertaining. Very convoluted, Never muted. And don't lie us, Cuz dere's a PLP bias. I'se a poet, And my posts show it.
TalRussell 11 hours, 55 minutes ago
C'mon Comrade Banker, but still isn't it hard to resit commenting on the Freak Show performing under the big rent tent? It's the performances that just can't stop giving!
Seaman 12 hours, 49 minutes ago
One does not know if Papas return will help the FNM, but for people to say Mr Minnis can't Govern is absolutely crazy...... Which leader in either party has survived the political assassination attempts on his political leadership, and still come out to be so humbly and greatly accepted by the grass roots Bahamians. If he is savvy enough to do that then he can do more. Look at his team........ made up of mostly young persons from all back grounds. If he was no good then Mr Christy and team would not be shaking in their boots. If the PLP lose .... it will be the end of the old guard. They will go thru a rebirth. Out with the old dead horses and in with young bright talent. PLP done? What say you Sheeprunner?
TalRussell 12 hours, 30 minutes ago
Comrade Seaman's, Minnis's best shot at winning a minority government come May 10, 2017 - is to declare that it is his intent to serve as prime minister for but one 5-year term? That during his mandate, he will as PM work to steady the nation's course and then retire from the political arena....And, that it is not his intention to name a deputy prime minister?
John 12 hours, 13 minutes ago
Can we ever get a gov'ment to tell us (1) where the VAt money really gone, (2)Why 600 mudrers and who killing who, (3) What really going on with bah mar and who really owns it now, (4) why is salt being taken out of the Bahamas by the tonnes for a price less than you can buy it for by the pound?, (5) same for aragonite, (6) same for sand, (7) Did someone really inherit $1 billion in the Bahamas and it was deposited in the central bank but never passed on to the inheritor? (8) Are there really gold and jewels in the caves in San Salvador and was some or all carted off thru the night? (9) it has been confirmed that gas(oil)l exists in the Bahamas in commercial quantities as it does in Cuba and Haiti, where the US now has troops guarding the fields. What plans are there for commercial oil in the Bahamas and how will the ordinary Bahamian benefit? (10) Why is solar energy being discouraged in the Bahamas? (11) Will the dump be fixed or will we continue to smkoe garbage for cigarettes
shonkai 11 hours, 42 minutes ago
I wish these parties would come up with some positive and viable plans to tackle all these issues they now dig up. Seems like the only goal for everybody is "beat the others", so they can sit on the plush and empty the cookie jar same as the others. Blehhhh!
avidreader 11 hours, 1 minute ago
Whoever wins there is nothing good to be expected. Taxes will have to be constantly and gradually increased in order to provide some sort of a social safety net for the majority of the population who will struggle to take care of themselves with a constantly increasing cost of living. Add to that the inexorable population increase and expanding unemployment and you have a perfect storm in a small place. Any devaluation of the currency will be the final step in complete and total destruction of the country as we know it today. All the election foolishness is purely noise in the market since the politicians refuse to address the systemic underlying problems facing the country for which they have no real solutions. From what I can hear, the candidates don't expect to have to address the real issues since the general public neither demands that they do so nor expects them to do so. More than likely the average "Joe" in the crowd who is screaming and foaming at the mouth has no idea of what is fundamentally wrong with the country.
Greentea 5 hours, 37 minutes ago
sadly correct. who will be paying these taxes? these jokers are clueless, constantly kicking the can down the road rather than producing viable solutions to what the nation is facing. Partly because they cant. they have no solutions. if you look at their training and history, most of them are poorly educated and exposed. Everything is church this and that, but few real social or economic programs. We are small island thinking people getting kicked around a global pond. None of these people running have a clue as to how to bring the country out of the mess it finds itself in.
John 10 hours, 41 minutes ago
Cab someone please remind Adrian Francis that ZNS is a public radio station being paid for by all the tax payers money (except that which was stolen or misappropriated). This man is on this station singing for his supper like Oliver Twist, And strip-dancing sloppily for his PLP masters. Arrogant to say it mildly. And squealing louder than a female pig being hog-tied because Hubert Ingraham made an appearance at the FNM rally. How many retired politicians and their cronies attend PLP rallies. And who is Gorman Bannister? A zombie that is irrevelant, politically constipated. Seems like he cannot wait for next week Wednesday to come and go so he can crawl back in his casket and finish his metamorphosis.
paul_vincent_zecchino 6 hours, 52 minutes ago
Gorman Bannister? THE Gorman Bannister, the sole Bahamian who sought and was granted asylum in the US, to get away from Lehder's druggie goons?
THE Gorman Bannister who testified, thirty years ago, before the US Congress on drug smuggling in the Bahamas?
Thanks!
Greentea 5 hours, 34 minutes ago
i was wondering the same thing. Did the son of bag man Bannister make an appearance? On behalf of which party?
Well_mudda_take_sic 9 hours, 59 minutes ago
Many of the Baha Mar agreements should be found to have no legal validity in as much as they were knowingly entered into by a corrupt Christie-led government and equally corrupt foreign controlled enterprises with the aim of defrauding all Bahamian taxpayers. The Bahamian people have been unjustly harmed as a consequence of all the corruption involving the Baha Mar development. A properly conducted Royal Commission of Enquiry should have little difficulty in coming to such a conclusion.
