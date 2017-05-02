Ingraham: Fire All Of The Plp

By AVA TURNQUEST

FORMER Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham last night urged scores of supporters in North Abaco to “fire” the Progressive Liberal Party-led government for “lying” about value-added tax (VAT) and failing to account for government malfeasance.

He also claimed to have information about a theft of nearly $1m from the Ministry of Finance.

The former Free National Movement (FNM) leader called on supporters to vote for his party as the PLP had lost public trust, adding that there were no “in-betweens, no spoilers, no green,” a reference to third party the Democratic National Alliance (DNA).

Taking the stage at Ingraham Park in Cooper’s Town, Mr Ingraham also gave his full endorsement of FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis to be the next prime minister of the country.

On the issue of lax oversight in government, Mr Ingraham told supporters that when the details on theft in the public sector comes to light after the next election, people will scratch their heads.

“T’iefin going on every day,” he said. “I told you about the cookie jar. I’m just told today, yesterday actually, that $860,700 was stolen in the Ministry of Finance under the watchful eyes of, or not so watchful eyes of the prime minister and Mr Halkitis.

“Eight hundred and sixty thousand dollars just gone, gone, gone,” the former minister of finance said, however he did not elaborate on this.

He also referenced unaccounted for sums in the Road Traffic Department and Department of Social Services.

“It’s clear they have no interest in accounting for anything,” he also said. “They can’t even account for the VAT. It’s time for them to go.

“I want you to fire them for lying to you. They lied to you, they told you they would introduce VAT, that you had to pay it on your light bill, water bill, the hospital, your food, insurance, on everything - you must pay this because they say Ingraham left the Bahamas broke and we need to pay the debt so we’re going to have this new tax on everything.

“Well that was a lie then, it’s a lie now. They got the tax, they collect the money, the debt is higher now than it was before, they knew they were lying when they lied to you, they been collecting the money, the debt has not decreased. For that deceit, fire them.”

Mr Ingraham did not directly address revelations that broke earlier this month that Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald had appealed for contracts from former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian on behalf of his family’s businesses.

However, he noted that he was aware of calls for Mr Fitzgerald’s resignation, as well as Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson, who has admitted that her family held interests in shops at the mega-resort.

“You know I read in the newspaper and I hear people saying Jerome Fitzgerald got to go, Allyson Maynard got to go, (Agriculture Minister) Alfred Gray got to go, clearly their interests and their duty have been in conflict. It ain’t only that instead of working for you many of them have been busy working for themselves, a whole bunch of them don’t know the difference between their public duty and their private interests.

“So I ain’t worried about whether this one got to go or the next one, I say fire the bunch of them! All of them! And if there are some good ones among them, say to yourself remember the story of the parrot and the crow,” he told the energetic crowd.

“. . . So I say to those amongst the PLP who do have some good in them, if you had not with the crows been found, you too will be safe and sound but you got to go too – all.”

Mr Ingraham resigned as the North Abaco MP shortly following his party’s defeat at the polls in 2012.

Incumbent PLP MP Renaldo Curry won the seat in the resulting bye-election, and has later come under scrutiny over his frequent absences from the House of Assembly.

Speaking to his former constituents, Mr Ingraham stressed that he still loved them, and noted that they had experienced governance under both parties, with the better representation coming from the FNM.

He underscored that the FNM’s candidate for North Abaco, Darren Henfield, was the best option, flagging up his military service and legal experience.

“You can vote for a candidate who has demonstrated to you over the past five years that he does not want to work for you,” Mr Ingraham said, “or you can vote for Darren Henfield, the FNM candidate for North Abaco, a man with a desire to serve you; a man with experience, a man with a plan for North Abaco, Darren Henfield.



“The other candidate, who like Darren is a near and dear relative of mine, is not an option,” he said, referring to the DNA’s standard-bearer.



He said the next governing party will either be the FNM or PLP, suggesting that a vote for another option is a waste.

Last night, Mr Ingraham also decried the proliferation of web shops throughout the country, calling for restricted opening hours for their operation.

“If I got the number house open all the time, addicts who are buying numbers (will) be around there all the time. So we got to control the hours they can operate and the number they can have,” he said.

He ended his address in Abaco by telling voters that when they mark their ‘x’ on Election Day, to say “this is for Papa.”