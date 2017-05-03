Video: Chaos At General Election Advanced Poll

THE advanced poll for the general election got off to a chaotic and late start in the capital this morning.
Despite a public notice indicating there would be two separate polling stations, thousands of voters slated to cast an early vote in New Providence crammed into Kendal G L Isaacs National Gymnasium on Wednesday.
Voting was scheduled to take place from 8am to 6pm, but did not get started until around 9.20am.
One of the first voters told The Tribune he arrived at the polling station at 6.30am, with many others attesting that they had been waiting in line since 7am.
Over the course of the morning, hundreds of voters joined the lines outside the gym that extended well past the tents erected in the parking lot to shield party workers from the sun, and out into the road.
As crowds continued to build, officials began erecting additional barricades sometime around noon in a bid to create separate lines for respective constituencies.
National Security Minister Dr Bernard Nottage, who has responsibility for elections, told reporters at the gym that the process was not going as freely as the government would have hoped, but expressed confidence that it will run smoothly next week Wednesday.
The Tribune has also received anecdotal reports of hiccups at overseas embassies in London and Atlanta; however, those reports are still unconfirmed.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 45 minutes ago
FIRE SHERLYN HALL NOW or convince him to call in sick for the next week. Chaos will be too weak a word to describe May 10. He does not need another chance to prove he's been promoted to the point of failure #PeterPrinciple
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
Heard that the ballot boxes arrived late. How incompetent is that?????
justthefactsplease 1 hour, 42 minutes ago
Not surprised...the Hall man is obviously incompetent.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
"National Security Minister Dr Bernard Nottage, who has responsibility for elections, told reporters at the gym that the process was not going as freely as the government would have hoped,"
Listen, you guys are the only ones who can't see what's before your eyes, just like you thought changing the carnival date was a great idea, or scheduling election right after carnival was "cute", or not implementing a system to account for VAT money. Sherlyn Hall is incapable of leading this exercise. He may be a great worker but this job is past his competency level
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
I wonder if they remember they just get promoted yesterday after spending 2 miserable hours in the hot sun
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
There's a man in the video with a sign calling out "Saint Barnabas" what the dickens is that???
TalRussell 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
Comrades! By now you'd thoughts the voters would have been clued in to expect the chaotic nature when they shows up to vote...But is it just more disorganized chaos, or something more planned sinister? I never knows what to believe?
Let this be a hint of the importance to make damn sure the opposition parties candidates have their polling station trained monitors - stationed across all of Bahamaland's polling stations on May 10, 2017. You also need to staff your command stations to receive calls and emails to quickly respond to voter concerns/clarifications/confusion - from your hundreds election day monitors. Be prepared to quickly respond to some dirty tricks.
Cobalt 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
I don't know why everyone seems surprised. The PLP government is the epitome of chaos. Everything related to them is shrouded in failure, incompetence, and disaster. They are a piss poor government. Everything that they touch turns to shit.
The FNM government put on a flawless general election back in 2012. Everything ran smoothly even as they were being voted out of office. International observers even went out of their way to praise our general elections process. Now in comes the scandalous, skulduggerous, unscrupulous, scandal ridden PLP. How these stupid, assified, jackass, monkiefied Bahamian people keep voting for this government is beyond me. In a democratic country the PLP can't even organize and carry out a simple general election process! Yet they're telling us that they are fit to government our country. Anyone who votes for the PLP is a REAL LIVE JACKASS.
DDK 48 minutes ago
You are giving lkalikl a run for his/her money.
ThisIsOurs 27 minutes ago
Lol I thought the same thing. Was going tell Cobalt that he needs to let us know if he's really angry. Lol.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
Think they orchestrated to discourage people from voting...I wouldn't put anything past these people
sheeprunner12 47 minutes ago
Good point ........... after all, the lady from the PSA encouraged police to vote against the PLP .......... The PLP will do whatever it takes to win.
Sickened 24 minutes ago
That is my personal belief. Piss off the people with jobs and who aren't getting paid to stand in line (i.e. the non-PLP supporters).
DDK 51 minutes ago
Tribune, just out of idle curiosity, where was the second polling station and what happened there?
sheeprunner12 41 minutes ago
Wherever the cash money is been handed out ......... BOL
CuriousAbaconian 30 minutes ago
Cobalt, I don't know who you are, but I agree with you 100%
jackbnimble 29 minutes ago
I thought ingraham tell Perry not to leave hall in charge after he screw up the referendum. Child at this rate we ain't ga know who win the election til Thursday afternoon next week - if we lucky.
ThisIsOurs 23 minutes ago
You jokin, Boxing Day morning they gonna say, "and in first place...and your new govt for 2017...The...."
Sickened 21 minutes ago
I won't believe the results until someone from the opposition announces it. I am definitely NOT watching the results on ZNS - they probably have the script and results already prepared.
TalRussell 10 minutes ago
Comrades! To suggest that the international election monitors had certified that Papa Hubert's red regime conduced a "flawless" 2012 General Election campaign, is misleading in fact.
realfreethinker 7 minutes ago
The shit will hit the fan in this country if the plp try to steal this election. Bahamians will not tolerate that> It's not going to be another 1987
