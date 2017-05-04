Revived Provider Targets ‘100-Plus’ Staff In Next Year

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

A rejuvenated Bahamian communications provider yesterday said it plans to expand its workforce to 100-plus persons over the year, and invest $3 million in completing its network roll-out.

Michael Broome, IP Solutions International’s (IPSI) newly-appointed chief technology officer, told Tribune Business that the company’s network and products were currently in a 90-day testing phase prior to being formally launched.

He pledged that IPSI will offer “a better option” than rival communications providers, as it gradually ramps up its business to include Internet and IPTV (Internet Protocol TV) offerings.

“We’re probably going to be looking at bringing in 100-plus employees in the next year,” Mr Broome told this newspaper, adding that IPSI’s business plan called for a $3 million spend to complete the network infrastructure.

He said new hires would be trained in marketing, customer sales and technical support, and added: “More than anything else, what we’re trying to go after and accomplish in the Bahamas is to be more innovative than any of the other companies.

“Communications is moving every day and morning. There’s new ideas, innovations and migrations. What we want to be able to do is step into the front line and be that company where a lot of the Bahamas and Bahamians say: ‘Wow, that company’s really a leader’. We believe we can step up to achieve that.”

Little has been heard from IPSI for some two-three years, after the company decided not to enter the bidding process for the second mobile license won by Cable Bahamas (Aliv).

The company’s potential sale to Limitless Mobile was never completed, and Edison Sumner, the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation’s (BCCEC) chief executive, remains IPSI’s president and chief executive.

Mr Broome said IPSI was now effectively involved in a joint venture partnership with his company, Sun ISP (Bahamas), which is handling the network build-out and providing all necessary technical support.

“We just went live actually today, and are kind of focusing right now on building the foundation of the network and the capabilities as far as redundancy,” he told Tribune Business.

“When we roll-out to the market here, we want to make sure customers, especially business customers, don’t have any issues when they go down. We can never, ever let them go down.”

Mr Broome explained that IPSI wanted to reduce dropped calls and network outages to an absolute minimum before it launched, and was currently testing its infrastructure with 2,000 customer “guinea pigs”.

IPSI is initially targeting the corporate market, including small and large businesses, with fixed-line voice and Internet services, including the provision of PBX systems that can allow up to 1,000 users.

It will also offer various apps for data users. “One of the greatest things we have is our own app,” Mr Broome said. “If you fly to Miami we provide you with a SIM card that you can turn on.”

He added that this would eliminate roaming fees for Bahamian travellers, with IPSI planning to use these ‘building blocks’ as a springboard to ultimately provide IPTV and communications services to residential customers.

“It’s better to have our foundation and move from there, so we can have a strong network and coverage,” Mr Broome said, adding that IPSI would effectively “migrate” to Sun ISP’s own network.

With Sun ISP already providing services for communications carriers to call into the Bahamas, Mr Broome said testing had already shown IPSI is able to offer carrier-to-carrier services within this nation.

“In another 90 days we will be done with the testing,” he told Tribune Business. “We will take a report and review feedback from everyone; what worked, what didn’t, what customers didn’t like. It makes our job a lot easier.”

Mr Sumner, in a statement yesterday, acknowledged that IPSI had endured “growing pains” as he welcomed Mr Broome to the company.

“Michael brings more than 15 years of experience in designing and configuring voice and data communications,” said Mr Sumner.

“His exceptional skills bring value and expertise to our team, and we are excited to see the launch of our products and services under his leadership.”

Mr Broome added: “Reliable phone and Internet services are vital for business and individuals living in the Bahamas. Today’s generation is dependent on secure, reliable Internet.

“Many people now work remotely and need a connection that does not go out on a regular basis. Families also are online using social media and keeping in touch with others around the world. And let’s not forget that many people shop online.

“Even with Skype and other technologies, people still rely on their telephones, smart phones and tablets. We will include many free add-ons you would normally pay for with other providers, including three-way calling and voice mail.”