61-Year-Old Woman Missing In Grand Bahama

GRAND Bahama Police are searching for a 61-year-old woman of Hunters who has been reported missing.

Inspector Terecita Pinder reported on Friday that Jereen Wallace was last seen on Thursday, May 4, around 10am at her residence, wearing a red shirt, grey hat and long, dark coloured jeans. She is about 5ft 6in, weighs between 180 and 200lbs, of medium build with light brown complexion.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Ms Wallace or has information regarding her is asked to contact the Central Detective Unit in Grand Bahama at telephone 350-3107 through 12, 911 or 919, or call the nearest police station.