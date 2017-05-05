Loretta Hits Out At 'Untruthful' Ingraham

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
LORETTA Butler-Turner, who served in the cabinet of former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, turned on him on Friday, calling him "duplicitous" and "untruthful" for statements he made this week about the decision of her and six other members of the Free National Movement's (FNM) Parliamentary caucus to remove Dr Hubert Minnis as Leader of the Official Opposition.
It was among the most stinging rebukes a recent, high-profile FNM member has made of Mr Ingraham, as she also accused him of abandoning the party after the 2012 general election defeat and having repeatedly backed bad candidates. She pointed to Greg Gomez, the party's candidate in the North Abaco by-election, as an example.
Her comments came on Guardian Radio on Friday.
"I find it reprehensible that the former Prime Minister would come out at this stage of the game to try and make himself relevant," she said. "Additionally, this is the very same man who said to me that I was the one who kept the FNM alive over these past five years.
"So what has given him a change of heart at this late stage? Does he fear the fact that the FNM is losing ground in Long Island? I just find it very questionable. Tell Mr Ingraham that his own leader that he is following now said his era is over. What does he say about that and why are they pulling him out into this election at this time?
"Mr Ingraham is being duplicitous and untruthful in suggesting that what the majority of elected members did is wrong. We had every right within the parameters of the law and if it as against the law then someone should have thrown the books at the seven MPs that determined than Minnis needed to be deposed.
"There is no basis for what Mr Ingraham is saying and the Bahamian people need to understand that Mr Ingraham is the one that abandoned the FNM on the night of the last election, left us to fend for ourselves. He not only did that, he brought in an obscure candidate and we lost yet another seat because of his bad choices.
"Mr Ingraham right now is hitting 0 per cent. He has chosen bad persons and they have all been losers. When his voice should have been heard, they all lost because he left the race. I'm telling you that my fight has always been against the incompetent PLP. That has not changed. What has changed in the past few weeks is the FNM right now really, really doesn't have a strong message."
During an interview on Our TV's "On the Record" on Thursday night, Mr Ingraham spoke publicly of the decision of the "dissident seven" to depose Dr Minnis as FNM leader, saying their action was "inappropriate".
"A political party determines its leader, not the members of the House," he said.
"The members of the House can constitutionally select a leader, but if you are a member of a party, you ought to be bound by what the party decided, and the party decided that Minnis was its leader."
"The extent to which they had a difficulty in supporting Minnis they ought to settle it in the party, and if they couldn't settle it in the party, they could take their georgie bundle and leave."
"The FNM is the official opposition of the Bahamas and the FNM chose Minnis as its leader whether they like it or not. That was a wrong decision they made."
Mr Ingraham said he was surprised to learn of the vote of no confidence as he had met previously with the seven MPs and cautioned them against taking such action.
TalRussell 4 hours, 3 minutes ago
Comrades, you got's to know when the member for Long Island Reheasa, turns her back on the word of her beloved Papa Hubert, it going power even more resentment to turf the member from her perch in the Long Island House seat.
For Reheasa to have become comfortable at knocking her one and only political career benefactor Papa Hubert - it does means - her soul has turned wicket on her.
Some friendly save the humiliation advice to the member for Long Island......Publicly WITHDRAW from da race- before the polls open on May 10, 2017
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
She now knows what others have always known about the FNM Papa. He has done nothing to advance the Bahamas and its people. It was always about him. The only time he is the great leader his fans including the comic joker Roberts says he is, is when he is asleep and dreaming, but once he is awake he is just another overweight man ,who does not know when to put his spoon down.
MassExodus 3 hours, 14 minutes ago
Ha! And so what do you think about Perry?????
avidreader 3 hours, 37 minutes ago
Some of what all of you are saying could well be true but he is a good speaker and I delight in hearing him expound on any number of topics. No leader is perfect but he has a way of holding your attention and getting the point across. No wonder the PLP are terrified of him at this time in the campaign. I would be terrified if he were on my case!
John 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
At this late stage don't let a battle flare up and make it appear there is infighting going on in the FNM. Loretta made her bed hard and now she must lie in it. Hubert Ingram took a long time off and many of his MP's and former cabinet ministers went with him. While the FNM welcomes "papa" back on the campaign trail, they must be careful not him over shadow the rest of the party. There is no need at this point to make unsubstantiated accusations or to open old wounds. Stay focus. Remember it was some of the mean and nasty comments this same Hubert Ingraham made in days just before the last election that help lead to the FNM's defeat.
TalRussell 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
Comrades, who could've guessed that there ls bitterness in Papa's heart - cause Long Island's Reheasa is spoken like a real PLP. Could it be she so badly bungled making Minnis totake his Georgie bundle exit?
Now, a funny thing happen just 4 days away from Voting Day - the real cost of this alleged duplicitous behavior - has resulted in a complete loss of trust in and for each other?
This is public chastising of your former boss man's - can't be more ugly.. Can it?
John 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
@Tal It still sounds like Greek to me!!!
TalRussell 1 hour, 1 minute ago
Comrade John, if you thinks I writes poorly - I does verbalize my words worse than Minnis and Papa. A conversation me is like taking a silver bullet experience.
