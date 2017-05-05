Loretta Hits Out At 'Untruthful' Ingraham

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

LORETTA Butler-Turner, who served in the cabinet of former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, turned on him on Friday, calling him "duplicitous" and "untruthful" for statements he made this week about the decision of her and six other members of the Free National Movement's (FNM) Parliamentary caucus to remove Dr Hubert Minnis as Leader of the Official Opposition.

It was among the most stinging rebukes a recent, high-profile FNM member has made of Mr Ingraham, as she also accused him of abandoning the party after the 2012 general election defeat and having repeatedly backed bad candidates. She pointed to Greg Gomez, the party's candidate in the North Abaco by-election, as an example.

Her comments came on Guardian Radio on Friday.

"I find it reprehensible that the former Prime Minister would come out at this stage of the game to try and make himself relevant," she said. "Additionally, this is the very same man who said to me that I was the one who kept the FNM alive over these past five years.

"So what has given him a change of heart at this late stage? Does he fear the fact that the FNM is losing ground in Long Island? I just find it very questionable. Tell Mr Ingraham that his own leader that he is following now said his era is over. What does he say about that and why are they pulling him out into this election at this time?

"Mr Ingraham is being duplicitous and untruthful in suggesting that what the majority of elected members did is wrong. We had every right within the parameters of the law and if it as against the law then someone should have thrown the books at the seven MPs that determined than Minnis needed to be deposed.

"There is no basis for what Mr Ingraham is saying and the Bahamian people need to understand that Mr Ingraham is the one that abandoned the FNM on the night of the last election, left us to fend for ourselves. He not only did that, he brought in an obscure candidate and we lost yet another seat because of his bad choices.

"Mr Ingraham right now is hitting 0 per cent. He has chosen bad persons and they have all been losers. When his voice should have been heard, they all lost because he left the race. I'm telling you that my fight has always been against the incompetent PLP. That has not changed. What has changed in the past few weeks is the FNM right now really, really doesn't have a strong message."

During an interview on Our TV's "On the Record" on Thursday night, Mr Ingraham spoke publicly of the decision of the "dissident seven" to depose Dr Minnis as FNM leader, saying their action was "inappropriate".

"A political party determines its leader, not the members of the House," he said.

"The members of the House can constitutionally select a leader, but if you are a member of a party, you ought to be bound by what the party decided, and the party decided that Minnis was its leader."

"The extent to which they had a difficulty in supporting Minnis they ought to settle it in the party, and if they couldn't settle it in the party, they could take their georgie bundle and leave."

"The FNM is the official opposition of the Bahamas and the FNM chose Minnis as its leader whether they like it or not. That was a wrong decision they made."

Mr Ingraham said he was surprised to learn of the vote of no confidence as he had met previously with the seven MPs and cautioned them against taking such action.