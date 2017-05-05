Police Hunt Suspect In Kemp Road Machine Gun Shooting

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are on the hunt for a suspect who shot and critically injured a man near Uriah McPhee Primary School shortly after 7am on Friday.

According to Officer in Charge of the Central Detective Unit, Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash, a lone gunman got out of a white Nissan vehicle with a high-powered weapon and fired several shots at the victim.

"We got reports that a man was walking in the Kemp Road area when he was shot several times with a machine gun by a man in a white vehicle," Supt Cash said. "The victim was rushed to hospital where he is listed in critical condition."

Supt Cash said police have no one in custody and they are appealing to members of the public who may have any information to contact police at 811 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.