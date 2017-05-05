EDITOR, The Tribune.

The disgraceful chaos at the advanced poll on Wednesday and the promotion of 851 policemen and women on the eve of the poll are an assault on our democracy.

While I’m sure the right thinking members of the police force will not be sucked in by such a transparent ploy, one can only shake their head in amazement at the depths to which the self-serving members of The Twilight Zone Club have sunk.

As for the advanced poll fiasco, what an embarrassment!

Words fail me.

ATHENA DAMIANOS

Nassau,

May 4, 2017.