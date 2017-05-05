Thunderstorm Warning - Freeport 2.15pm To 4.15pm Friday

Tribune / Accuweather SKYGuard® Weather Alert
INSURANCE MANAGEMENT: THUNDERSTORM WARNING
Start Time: Fri, 05/05/2017, 2.15 PM EDT
Expire Time: Fri, 05/05/2017, 4.15 PM EDT
Location: Freeport, Grand Bahama
Conditions: thunderstorm
Comments: A line of thunderstorms approximately 30 miles to the west is moving toward the north east at 40mph. These thunderstorms are producing frequent lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds.
Expect wind gusts of 40-50 mph with a 20 per cent chance of gusts to 60mph; total rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.25 inches with localized amounts up to 1.50 inches, and rainfall rates of up to 1.00 inch per hour.
