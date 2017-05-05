Thunderstorm Warning - Freeport 2.15pm To 4.15pm Friday

Tribune / Accuweather SKYGuard® Weather Alert

INSURANCE MANAGEMENT: THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Start Time: Fri, 05/05/2017, 2.15 PM EDT

Expire Time: Fri, 05/05/2017, 4.15 PM EDT

Location: Freeport, Grand Bahama

Conditions: thunderstorm

Comments: A line of thunderstorms approximately 30 miles to the west is moving toward the north east at 40mph. These thunderstorms are producing frequent lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds.

Expect wind gusts of 40-50 mph with a 20 per cent chance of gusts to 60mph; total rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.25 inches with localized amounts up to 1.50 inches, and rainfall rates of up to 1.00 inch per hour.