Video: Prominent Attorney Urges Bahamians To Vote Against Government

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

PROMINENT attorney Harvey Tynes, QC, railed against Prime Minister Perry Christie and the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) as he urged Bahamians to vote against the incumbent government in a bid to save the country.

Citing the two failed referendums, violent crime and the introduction of Value- Added Tax (VAT), Mr Tynes explained that despite Mr Christie's likability, he has been a "dismal failure and complete disaster" this term.

Mr Tynes admitted that he voted for the PLP in 2012, but went on to describe the upcoming general elections as the last chance to save the country in a short video that was circulated on social media on Friday.

"I happen to like Perry Gladstone Christie," he said. "The man has a big heart and a great sense of humour and I like people like that. Perry Christie happens to be one of my favourite people.

"Five years ago Christie begged us to give him a second chance; he admitted he had messed up his first time around. Christie promised us he would be our bridge to the future, I believed him. He seemed sincere," Mr Tynes said.

"I voted PLP, most Bahamians voted PLP. We chose Perry Christie to lead our country out of the mess it was in. Now five years later what has Christie given us in return?"

Turning his attention to the failed referendums on gaming and gender equality, Mr Tynes noted that in both instances Mr Christie lied about his administration's agenda and wasted millions of dollars on propaganda.

Mr Tynes campaigned against the gender equality referendum, arguing that instead of providing women the same rights as men when it came to the transfer of citizenship to their spouse; the provision should instead be repealed altogether. He insisted that Article 10 of the Constitution was a mistake that never should have been included.

"He also gave us VAT," he said, "a crippling tax burden on the poorest of our people who are now literally starving to death. He gave us a series of downgrades in our credit rating as a country to our current junk status and now we are in danger of our Bahamian dollar being devalued."

Mr Tynes said: "Meanwhile violent crime in our country has gone completely out of control and now comes the shocking news that senior well-paid members of Christie's cabinet are out there begging rich foreigners for personal favours instead of working to protect our interests as a people.

He added: "Let us face the truth, Perry Christie has been a dismal failure and complete disaster."

Mr Tynes' eldest daughter, Tanisha, is a PLP Senator.