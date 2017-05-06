Breaking News: Police At Scene Of Fatal Providence Avenue Shooting

POLICE in New Providence are reporting officers are at the scene of a fatal shooting on Providence Avenue on Saturday morning.
According to reports, the incident took place after 9.45am on Providence Avenue off Boyd Road.
More details to follow
