Breaking News: Police At Scene Of Fatal Providence Avenue Shooting

As of Saturday, May 6, 2017

POLICE in New Providence are reporting officers are at the scene of a fatal shooting on Providence Avenue on Saturday morning.

According to reports, the incident took place after 9.45am on Providence Avenue off Boyd Road.

More details to follow

