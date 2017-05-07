0

16 Arrests As Police Seize Firearms In Special Operations

As of Sunday, May 7, 2017

FIFTEEN men and one woman have been arrested over the weekend for illegal firearms and ammunition possession in special operations in Nassau, police are reporting.

Around 10pm on Friday, a team of officers conducted a search of a premises on Bowe Avenue, Montel Heights, where they found an unlicensed 12-gauge shotgun. Six men were taken into custody in connection with this discovery.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, after a search of a premises at Lightbourne Street, Yellow Elder Gardens, officers uncovered two pistols with 25 rounds of ammunition. Seven men were taken into custody in connection with this discovery.

A man and a woman were also arrested for firearms, ammunition and drug possession in Sunshine Park on Saturday.

According to reports, Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) officers seized an illegal firearm and a quantity of dangerous during a special operation conducted shortly before 7pm. DEU officers executed a search warrant on a home at Star Lane, Sunshine Park, where they uncovered a 9mm pistol, three rounds of ammunition, five pounds of marijuana and just over $6,000 in cash suspected of being the proceeds of crime.

A man and a woman were taken into custody in connection with the find.

