Christie: Get Swayed By Papa, End Up With Minnis

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
IF the Free National Movement wins the election, Dr Hubert Minnis would not be able to rely on former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham for leadership, Prime Minister Perry Christie emphasised in Crooked Island on Saturday.
He said: “Because nobody listening to him, (Dr Minnis) called Hubert (Ingraham) out of retirement and, I don’t want you and I to forget this, Hubert and I squared off in 2012 and who won in 2012? So all I’m telling you is this: whether it’s Hubert Ingraham, whether it’s the Right Honourable Hubert Ingraham, whether it’s ‘Papa’ Hubert whatever it is, that Hubert Ingraham, that papa, that right honourable is not going to be able to do the job for Hubert Minnis because at the end of the day the people of the Bahamas are smart enough to know that it is Minnis who is supposed to lead, it’s Minnis who is supposed to have an idea and a vision for the country, it’s Minnis who does not have the idea, does not have a vision and it is Minnis who is hiding behind a lot of nasty things this time around, just talking bad about people and hoping to win an election on it.”
Mr Christie’s comments came as he contrasted the unity in his party with the disunity in the FNM in recent years.
“The FNM is a party unlike the PLP,” he said. “You have a united party, a party made of men and women that without any doubt whatsoever is the best team offered in the general election. Minnis’ party has a history of being broken up, disunited. You have a party with a leader with the known capacity to lead. Minnis has not demonstrated any capacity to lead. Minnis couldn’t keep seven or eight people together in Parliament. When we loan him two from the PLP, the two we lend him from the PLP couldn’t help him keep his position. He has a disjoined, broken up party.”
Since his return to the limelight last week, Mr Ingraham has been a dominant focus of attention for PLP supporters during rallies and on social media platforms.
“They brought back ‘Papa Clown,’” Deputy Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis said Saturday. “‘Papa Clown’ is my boy but look how they brought him back, the first one, the first Hubert, to finish out the election because they don’t believe in the Hubert they got now. If they don’t believe in him and they have to bring back the first Hubert, how they expect you to believe in him? Isn’t that something, asking Ingraham to bail him out?”
His comments came during a rally in Abaco. Mr Christie was expected to attend but did not, citing bad weather in the southern Bahamas where he had visited.
Edison Key, who represented Central and South Abaco as a member of the FNM since 2007, also spoke in support of the PLP in Abaco.
He called Dr Minnis a “Chihuahua” who won’t be able to lead the country.
Mr Key was one of seven FNM MPs who said they had no confidence in Dr Minnis as leader of the Official Opposition and had him removed from that post last December.
In early April Mr Key said he was no longer a member of the FNM and was back “home” with the PLP, a party he quit in 2004.
Comments
banker 10 hours, 13 minutes ago
Interesting. The logic from head-damaged PM.
It is a tacit agreement by Crisco Butt that Hubigetty is better than him. Also means that Hubigetty's credibility is larger than his. He believes that Hubigetty can sway voters to vote for Minnis instead of him.
So by his convoluted logic, you are supposed to disregard Crisco Butt's failings because they are pointed out by a higher human being, and you will get a lesser one than Hubigetty. That may be true, but the lesser Hubigetty (Minnis) is orders of magnitude better than the corrupt, damaged, liar Crisco Butt. The PLP are a criminal racket that is a cancer upon the Bahamas, and needs to be excised in the next few days.
TalRussell 9 hours, 55 minutes ago
Comrade Banker, here we are facing-off in the 2017 General Election - 3 governing terms after former law partner Papa Huber's red regime - and about finish off the second governance under the other former law partner Perry - and we're back to an election battle between the two former law partners - after having completely sidestepped the Red Party's Minnis. Seems likes Papa has done what Long Island's Reheasa couldn't do - the silencing of Minnis?
The one and only new change to the 2017 General Election is that a vote for the DNA is more clearly a vote for another PLP government!
banker 4 hours, 10 minutes ago
The law partners een so friendly any more. Minnis knows that he doon have to say much to win. Let Perry talk or let Perry's finger do the talking.
themessenger 10 hours, 6 minutes ago
Got it right Perry, get swayed by Papa so we end up without you.
Well_mudda_take_sic 9 hours, 1 minute ago
Much worse still, we could all end up with the the greedy power hungry corrupt Minnis as PM with the hidden agenda of those propping him up like the Symonette family, the Mosko family, the D'Aguilar family, the Holowesko family, and so on. Now that would surely be a fate worst than death for most honest hardworking Bahamian taxpayers!
Honestman 8 hours, 56 minutes ago
Mudda: you are getting f*cking boring. The FNM is going to win the election and your monotonous blogs will do nothing to stop the tide of anger that will force Christie from power. Bran and the DNA have absolutely no chance in this election and are no more than spoilers. Their share of the popular vote will be less than in 2012 because voters understand the consequences of voting DNA this time around.
bahamas12345 9 hours, 35 minutes ago
God help us all!
Honestman 9 hours ago
Christie is fretting over "the final days of Rome". He is soon to be consigned to the history books as the worst ever Prime Minister of The Bahamas, the man who presided over four ratings downgrades and who took the country to the very edge of the economic precipice.
TalRussell 8 hours, 46 minutes ago
Comrade Honestman's, nobody since the bell got's rung has mentioned it but the only thing that stands on guard between the political influences of the Symonette's, Mosko's, D'Aguilar's, Holowesko's, Maynard's, Wilson's and so on and so on - are the working people of the nation - who will decide the next people's government.
DDK 8 hours, 13 minutes ago
Comrade, you and Mudda are morphing into one! Perhaps you are!
DDK 8 hours, 12 minutes ago
It een long now!
themessenger 8 hours, 47 minutes ago
Re post @ Mudda, Do you honestly believe that voting for some supposedly "honest" unknown not affiliated with one of the two, or three if you like, major party's will influence the change in government so badly needed at this point? Do you envision a coalition government of these so called honest independents and who do you consider honest and competent enough to lead them? Have you taken a leaf out of Loretta's book "An end game was never part of the plan" or do you just enjoy being that voice in the wilderness?
alfalfa 8 hours, 17 minutes ago
Or we could end up with the corrupt PLP winning again being propped up by Nygard, Sebas, Flowers, Sir Snake, The Chinese, Big Bad Brad, etc. It has always been speculated that the Mosko's, being the savvy business people that they are, support both sides. So are the power hungry, mega rich supporters of either party, really any different. Mudda, still waiting to hear who you want to run the country. It seems like only the Almighty will meet your standards.
SP 6 hours, 50 minutes ago
Somebody REALLY need to tell Perry Christie he is as relevant to the majority of Bahamians as yesterdays breakfast!
PM Christie lost this election years ago with the gambling referendum. He doubled down on his failure with the gender equality referendum and sealed his fate in stone by reneging on his 2012 "Bahamians First, We Believe In Bahamians" campaign promises.
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 11 minutes ago
Christie swayed the Bahamian people in 2012 with slogans, glitzy rallies, fake promises and fearmongering .......... That is what is eating at him ....... He is going to get a taste of his own medicine .......... If we vote for Minnis, we surely are not been swayed by his hype and sweet mouth ........ Doc has a strong team that he will manage (unlike Papa who ruled with an iron fist)
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 14 minutes ago
New acronym for the PLP ........ Pharaoh's Last Plague (straight outta LGI)
juju 1 hour, 37 minutes ago
Mudda we tired of you mon... If you aren't a racist, you truly sound like one, and we don't listen to it or care about it anymore. Your monologues are BORING. Please hang it up. Thank you
