Kings Of The Sand

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Brazil erased a seven-year drought as they conquered the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, hoisting the title for the 14th time as they denied Tahiti their second straight chance to be crowned champions.

In a complete domination from start to finish, the South Americans stunned Tahiti 6-0 in the final yesterday in the newly constructed beach soccer stadium at Malcolm Park to regain the title they last held in Dubai in 2009.

“It was a dream come true. I always dreamt about playing beach soccer,” said Brazil’s Mauricinho, who spoke on behalf of the team during their celebrations.

“Being a part of that and winning the silver ball was just a dream come true.”

Mauricinho, who finished behind Iran’s Mohammad Ahmadzadeh with the most goals scored in the tournament, said their coach Gilberto Sousa used the concept that they were playing against Brazil and that helped them to tip the scale because they knew they had to be better than their opponents.

“We are the world champions again,” he summed up as they danced on stage to the delight of their cheering fans as they received their awards.

Just 14 seconds into the match, the 27-year-old Mauricinho booted in the first goal for Brazil and they were never challenged the rest of the way.

Tahiti’s goalkeeper Jonathan Torohia admitted that there was nothing they could do to contain the Brazilians.

“Brazil played very well today. They were a step above us for sure,” Torohia said. “For us, we didn’t start well. At the start of the match, we had no confidence and it was really hard. That’s why Brazil is the World Cup champions.”

As the bridesmaids for the second consecutive time, losing to Portugal in 2015 in Portugal, Torohia said losing two times in the World Cup is a hard pill to swallow.

“But even they made mistakes, we could not beat Brazil,” he said. “Brazil stopped us. They are the only team that beat us.

“I think a lot of teams would like to be in our place. We’re a small island in the Pacific and we appreciate that. Second time, one more time, we got to the final, but we didn’t win. It’s hard.”

While Brazil added to their list of victories in 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, and 2008, it was a historic performance by Iram as they clinched the best showing ever for as team from for Asia with their 5-3 decision over Italy for the bronze.

The Bahamas, as host, got eliminated in the round robin, but got a chance to play in an exhibition match on Saturday night. However, they lost 6-3 to an All-Star team.

At the end of the tournament, the following players were awarded the individual trophies:

adidas Golden Scorer- 1st: Gabriele Gori (Italy) – 17; 2nd - Rodrigo (Brazil) – 9; 3rd - Mohammad Ahmadzadeh (Iran) - 9

adidas Golden Glove- Peyman Hosseini (Iran)

adidas Golden Ball - Gold - Mohammad Ahmadzadeh (Iran); Silver - Mauricinho (Brazil); Bronze - Datinha (Brazil)

Fair Play Award– Brazil.