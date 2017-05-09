Fire In Grounds Of Richard Lightbourn's House

A FIRE has broken out in the grounds of the Eastern Road house belonging to Richard Lightbourn, the incumbent MP for Montagu, on Tuesday night.

Mr Lightbourn, who is not standing in the election on Wednesday, was not at home at the time but was heading back to examine the damage after a fire truck was summoned to the scene around 10pm, according to eyewitnesses. The fire was brought quickly under control.

He was one of seven rebel Free National Movement MPs who broke from the party after a vote of no confidence in leader Dr Hubert Minnis.