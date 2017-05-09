The Nhi Scheme

EDITOR, The Tribune.

NHI - the brilliance but mass stupidity in the whole proposal.

Let’s be practical. I checked the doctors who are registered - I am shocked my usual GP who has been my doctor for years is not participating. So what do I do?

Do I register at one of the Government clinics to qualify, but do not have any intention to attend, or go to that doctor? It seems only government doctors are registered. I checked Freeport: even an ex-PLP Minister of Health, a doctor, is not registered. Does that tell me something?

Can I still qualify for free prescription drugs, on the old existing programme ... or has that gone?

One thing is for sure, doctors do not like it at all for legal reasons, patients attending more than one doctor at a time. I suggest as is NHI is opening up a web of litigation on malpractice in a case where someone dies or obtains some injury as a result of this.

This is one programme that should be revisited in a practical way as there does not seem to have been too much thought, except rush it for the election.

Does the Civil Service still have the private health insurance policy, or has that gone also? The Police, Defence Force, Customs and Immigration also, I believe it has also gone!

Politics before common sense. Hundreds of thousands spent on consultants for what? This baby, NHI, is only in its third month of pregnancy … what a mess!

ABRAHAM MOSS

Nassau

May 6, 2017