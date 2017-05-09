Stay Brave

EDITOR, The Tribune.
AS no doubt Perry Christie agrees, Jerome Fitzgerald is showing all the qualities necessary to be a highly successful PLP Prime Minister of the Bahamas. Watch your back there, Brave.
THE REALIST
Nassau,
May 3, 2017.
