Stay Brave

As of Tuesday, May 9, 2017

EDITOR, The Tribune.

AS no doubt Perry Christie agrees, Jerome Fitzgerald is showing all the qualities necessary to be a highly successful PLP Prime Minister of the Bahamas. Watch your back there, Brave.

THE REALIST

Nassau,

May 3, 2017. 

