Dna ‘Not A Spoiler’ But A Third Option

AS voters across the country take to the polls today, Democratic National Alliance Chairman Andrew Wilson maintains that existence of his party has nothing to do with playing a spoiling role, but stands as a “viable, functional and focused” third option to disenfranchised voters.

Mr Wilson, confident the DNA will successfully contest multiple seats today, told The Tribune yesterday the party has long been working with the view that this election serves as a chance to “establish our lasting presence”.

Referring to inroads made by DNA leader Branville McCartney in Bamboo Town and deputy leader Christopher Mortimer in Sea Breeze among others, Mr Wilson suggested that the base of his party has expanded as a result of Bahamians growing exhausted with the “your turn now, my turn next” outlook to governance put forward by the FNM and the PLP.

“Their actions have made a way for the DNA to exist,” Mr Wilson remarked. “The actions of the UBP made way for the PLP, and the actions of the PLP made way for the FNM. This is now that next turning point in our country’s political history.

“There was 1967. Then there was 1992. Every 25 years, the people make major changes because the generation changes.”

Of this expected change, Mr Wilson argued that now was the time for the youth of the country to make its stand by electing a government that has built itself on addressing issues that they have deemed important.

“Young people have giving the indication that they are against both the PLP and the FNM because they are tired of feeling used and then taken for granted.

“As we walk these communities we are finding a huge portion of our society that have trusted both administrations in the past, and once elections are done and over with, feel pushed to the side.

“The DNA belongs to those people. This is their movement. This is their push for a say in the development of this country.”

The DNA entered the political fray in 2010, following the departure of Mr McCartney from the FNM. The party contested all 38 seats in the 2012 general election, capturing around eight and half per cent of the national vote.

The party’s 13, 225 votes are considered by many to be the reason for the FNM’s defeat in that election.

However, the party, and more specifically Mr McCartney, has maintained many of the votes won by the party at that time were gained as a result of voters seeing the DNA as a viable option.

Former candidate Ethric Bowe said the DNA’s ability to remain united once results become final tonight will determine whether the 2017 general election was a success or failure for the party.

Mr Bowe, who withdrew as the DNA’s candidate for Southern Shores after the party ratified radio personality Lincoln Bain in Pinewood, said he was nervous to see what the future holds for the party.

He said the DNA must avoid losing itself in tonight’s results, adding that success to any extent could mean a run on DNA members, while a loss could mean an exodus.

“Voters want something different. The DNA has, in many instances offered that. You must understand that no lasting party in this country came to existence and immediately win. It takes time. It takes failure. But if they stay the course, eventually they will have their chance at the helm,” he said.

“What are we going to do after tomorrow? That is what the legacy of the DNA will be. Whether they win a seat or not, what happens after, May 11, that is what we will be remembered for,” he added.

The DNA is contesting 35 constituencies today.