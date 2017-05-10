Parties Make The Final Push To Persuade Voters Ahead Of Election

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

IN the lead-up to today’s highly anticipated 2017 general election, the country’s three main political parties kicked it into high gear over the last 48 hours as they each sought to shore up as much support as possible from the Bahamian electorate.

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), the Free National Movement (FNM) and the Democratic National Alliance (DNA), have all held rallies or public events over the past two days with aims to convince the public that they each have what it takes to govern the country.

The PLP, the incumbent governing party, held rallies at Clifford Park on Monday and Tuesday nights. On Monday, Prime Minister Perry Christie made an impassioned plea for his party to returned to government, citing opponents as foreign special interests and a fake protest movement.

Prior to that, the PLP were in Crooked Island on Saturday, where Mr Christie said FNM Leader Dr Hubert Minnis will not be able to rely on former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham for leadership.

And before that, during a rally in Abaco, Deputy Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis suggested that the FNM has brought “Papa Clown” back to “finish the election because they don’t believe in the Hubert they got now.”

The FNM held rallies on Monday and Tuesday nights as well in New Providence, with a campaign rally in Grand Bahama last night.

On Monday night, Dr Minnis warned the PLP not to “further corrupt” the voting process or attempt to “steal” the general election.

The Killarney incumbent further warned that if there is any “skulduggery” on Election Day, Mr Christie will be held responsible, adding that he “fears” what may happen as a result.

Prior to that, the FNM held events in the Berry Islands as well as Fresh Creek, Andros, according to a party flier.

Meanwhile the DNA, which has held smaller rallies in both New Providence and Grand Bahama, recently held “The Last Call” at the Breezes Hotel, which, as opposed to the typical modus operandi of a political rally, was designed to give an opportunity for “undecided” and potential voters to voice their concerns and/or suggestions.

At the party’s first campaign rally in April, however, DNA Leader Branville McCartney insisted that both the PLP and the FNM are unfit for governance, using the “two sides of the same coin” argument to characterize the alleged symbiotic relationship that exists between the two.

As far as promises go, the PLP has pledged to “make the cost of electricity free to residential customers who limit their monthly use to below specified limits,” continue the implementation of National Health Insurance and stimulate job creation.

The incumbent party also pledged to create a Ministry of Communications and Information to foster greater “transparency and accountability,” annual business planning and reporting for each government ministry as well as a training programme for older citizens who want to learn new skills.

The FNM, meanwhile, has promised to create an Elections Commission so Cabinet ministers would not have responsibility for elections. Dr Minnis has also said the FNM would create an independent Boundaries Commission that will be free of government interference and implement a fixed date for voting.

The DNA has promised that if elected to office, it would enforce the death penalty, as well as decriminalise small amounts of marijuana. Mr McCartney has also said the DNA would seek to introduce anti-corruption legislation and an amendment to the Constitution by way of referendum to allow the creation of a recall system for “non-performing members of Parliament”.